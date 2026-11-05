NFL QB Turned CBS Analyst Shares Wild Chat With DoorDash Driver Who Ate His Food: “Can’t Be Real Life”

Imagine ordering food on DoorDash, waiting for it to arrive, and then getting a message from your Dasher saying they’ve eaten it. Yes, you read that right. Former NFL quarterback Danny Kanell found himself in precisely that situation after placing an order for himself. And let’s just say, his food delivery experience took a rather unexpected turn.

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The former FSU Giants QB recently shared screenshots of this bizarre exchange with a DoorDash driver on X, captioning the post, “This can’t be real life.”

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It all started when the Dasher asked him to place the order again, admitting he was “Boutta to f*** it up. Smells so good thank you.”

A baffled Kanell struggled to make sense of the message, asking the delivery driver whether he was joking or being genuinely serious. But the Dasher The Dasher stood by what he had said and even complimented Kanell’s choice of meal.

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“This ain’t tik tok the prezal [pretzel] and sausage is a good mix I never thought about it. With the cheese sauce man you are the best,” he replied.

The Dasher, identified as Trinity in the exchange, asked Kanell whether he was Italian, intrigued by the unusual food combination. By this point, the CBS analyst was so flabbergasted that he barely knew what to say.

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Kanell had one last question: had the driver actually eaten his order? Trinity answered casually: “Sharing is caring.”

Waiting for your food only to learn that the driver ate it, and then being complimented on your order, is not an experience anyone would enjoy. That’s exactly why Kanell decided to share the bizarre encounter on social media. But was this an isolated incident? Certainly not.

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A 2019 US Foods survey revealed a rather unsettling habit: 28 percent of food delivery workers admitted to occasionally snacking on their customers’ orders.

“We’re sorry to report that sometimes, impulse gets the best of deliverers, and they violate their sacred duty by taking some of the food!” said U.S. Foods, a foodservice distributor.

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They surveyed more than 1,500 food delivery app users, and nearly 500 delivery drivers revealed just how seriously customers take food tampering.

When asked to rate their frustration if a driver helped themselves to a few fries, customers gave an average score of 8.4 out of 10. The message was equally clear on food safety, with nearly nine in 10 demanding tamper-evident seals to ensure their orders arrive untouched.

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Of course, the sample size is too small to judge every food delivery driver, but it certainly highlights a troubling trend for restaurants.

Back in 2019, Chris Payton, from York County, claimed he had ordered six ribs from a local barbecue restaurant through DoorDash, only to discover that the driver had helped herself to two of the ribs and some waffle fries before dropping off his order.

Payton took to social media to share the incident, prompting DoorDash officials to respond swiftly.

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“We sincerely regret that this incident fell short of the experience we strive to give our customers every day,” a DoorDash spokesperson confirmed. “We have since taken appropriate actions, including deactivating the Dasher from our platform for failing to follow and maintain our standards of food safety.”

However, did this incident put an end to such occurrences? Hardly. Several reports from across the country suggest that food tampering remains a persistent problem, with Twitch streamers YourRAGE and Amouranth also falling victim to similar incidents.

DoorDash has introduced several safeguards, including four-digit delivery PINs and tamper-evident packaging, but these measures have yet to put the problem to rest.