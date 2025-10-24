NFL Reporter Confirms UNC Student’s ‘Embarrassment’ by Bill Belichick As More Jordon Hudson Tensions Surface

Bill Belichick is going through a very rough ride with the Tar Heels with a tragic 2-4 record. And his relationship with his 24-year-old girlfriend hasn’t really made his time at Chapel Hill easier. At this point, the worst part is that the jabs are coming straight up from the UNC students’ parents. A parent even called it a “toxic environment” as frustrations boiled over during the team’s rough start.

A few donors even issued threats of pulling away their donations if Jordon Hudson continues to become a distraction to the team. And if that was less, Hudson’s abrupt appearance during game-time moments also raised serious questions. This time, it’s NFL reporter and author David Fleming, who has his daughter Kate Fleming studying at UNC with a Media and Journalism and Political Science major, producing heat against Bill Belichick. “I will tell you,” Fleming told Pablo Torres in his show about UNC’s 48-14 defeat against TCU.

“I turned to Kate before the end of the first half, and she was on reformation.com shopping for dresses with Kim.” The Tar Heels struggled, failing to complete a pass for over two hours and allowing 41 unanswered points before they finally scored again. A home opener like that legitimately made fans walk away from the stadium before the game even got over. And people like Kate, who got her family, weren’t even mentally present. And then the loss against Clemson. “It wasn’t just bad football, which people have seen a lot in Carolina. Kate was embarrassed, right?” David said.

“She was embarrassed. Not that they were losing football games. Was that Belichick and his girlfriend on the sidelines, and the fact that now Carolina is sort of this running joke, and that they’ve spent so much money embarrassing the school and embarrassing Kate?”

Hudson has become a very familiar figure at UNC games this season. At the Clemson game held at Kenan Stadium, she wore a standout all-blue outfit, including blue snakeskin pants and sunglasses. She was apparently showcasing her Tar Heel pride. And if that wasn’t enough, she also talked with ACC commissioner Jim Phillips.

Against Clemson, North Carolina’s defense gave up 367 yards before halftime. Frustrated fans started leaving well before the break as the Tar Heels trailed 35-3. The final score? 38-10, marking the Tar Heels’ third loss in the season. Plus, it’s not even that Hudson silently observes the game. Against UCF, Hudson was seen chatting with Belichick during pregame warmups. The night ended with another 34-9 loss on UNC’s plate, as even the rival team took a jab at them. The Knights’ mascot reenacted Hudson’s famous “Billates” pose with a “W” sign, rubbing in the blowout win.

All these instances actually sum up why the couple is an embarrassment for a program that has seen the rise of Michael Jordan.

Unaware Jordon Hudson’s support for UNC GM

Jordon Hudson being banned from the UNC facility did become old news until recently. A new update came from Pablo Torres that specifically stated who the real culprit is behind that thing. Now, no one ever actually banned Hudson from the facility; she wasn’t an employee, sure, but no one told her she couldn’t be there. But then rumors spread, and it was Bill Belichick’s right-hand man, Michael Lombardi, who spread it.

But the hilarious part is that Hudson or Belichick had no idea who spread the banning rumor. And that’s why, before this information came out, Hudson unknowingly supported her boyfriend’s right-hand man. Lombardi took to social media with a video of himself earnestly typing on a typewriter during the Tar Heels’ off week after a tough loss to UCF. Lombardi talks about how using a typewriter forces him to slow down and think deeply.

That’s when Hudson commented on that post with a very light-hearted take. “I always got the sense that you were a Tortured Poet,” She wrote. “All jokes aside, this is a powerful message in the Age of Information. I’ll have to give it a try.” All of it just to support Lombardi’s so-called down-to-earth approach. The irony? Lombardi’s behind-the-scenes move sparked a bigger controversy.