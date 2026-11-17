Adam Schefter spends his Mondays chasing NFL breaking news, only to watch his ESPN colleagues stuff their faces on live television. And this time, he’d had enough. During Monday Night Countdown, the veteran insider interrupted his own quarterback report to call out Laura Rutledge, Marcus Spears, and Mina Kimes for feasting on a massive spread while he was stuck working remotely.

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The funny moment kicked off when Rutledge tossed the segment over to Schefter to get an update on Baltimore’s quarterback situation ahead of their primetime matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. “What should we know about Jacoby tonight? Who’s taken over at QB for Baltimore?” Rutledge asked. Instead of diving straight into injury reports and depth charts, Schefter decided to call out the entire studio crew for torturing him with their on-air dinner.

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“Laura, before I get to Jacoby Brissett, I just want to let you all know how difficult it is every single Monday to watch you feast on all this great-looking food while I’m working all day!” Schefter joked, drawing immediate laughs from the panel. Clearly jealous of the feast happening in front of the cameras while he was stuck grinding away on his phone, Schefter doubled down on his complaint. “Every single Monday, every single Monday, I’m sitting here, I’m sitting here watching everybody stuff their faces, and I’m going, ‘That looks so good. That looks so good, and I never get to eat anyway.'”

Rutledge and the rest of the Monday Night Countdown crew loved every second of the playful rant, sharing a big laugh as Rutledge even teased him a bit more about the food before letting him get back to work.

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For anyone who follows Schefter’s relentless work ethic, his complaint actually rings pretty true. The veteran reporter has previously admitted that his non-stop schedule makes normal meal times nearly impossible, even revealing that he and his wife stopped going out to restaurants because he constantly gets pulled away from the dinner table to break news.

Once he finally moved past his empty stomach, Schefter had plenty of real football news to cover regarding Jacoby Brissett and the struggling Baltimore Ravens. After starting the season 4-1, Baltimore hit a rough four-game losing streak, dropping to 4-5, while losing superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson to a thumb injury and backup Tyler “Snoop” Huntley to turf toe.

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Following a rough outing from undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano, the Ravens scrambled to stabilize their offense by trading a 2027 fourth-round pick and a 2028 seventh-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for Brissett and a 2027 fifth-rounder.

With 11 years of NFL experience across seven different franchises, the 33-year-old Brissett was brought in specifically to steady the ship and keep Baltimore’s playoff hopes alive.

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Having joined the team just over a week before the Monday night spotlight against the Chargers, Brissett spent the mini-bye week cramming the playbook and building quick chemistry with his new offensive coordinator.

While Baltimore fans were hoping Brissett could spark an immediate turnaround on the field, the biggest highlight of the pregame show belonged to Schefter’s relatable Monday night struggle.

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Between breaking blockbuster trades and tracking injury updates around the clock, ESPN’s hardest-working insider made it clear that next time he logs onto Monday Night Countdown, someone owes him a plate.