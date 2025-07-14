NFL Scout’s Blunt Verdict on Carson Beck Includes Truth Behind Georgia Dismissal

Carson Beck is one of those players in college football who will be known for their careers with different programs. Georgia fans thought the Bulldogs were on track for tasting glory after the QB’s breakout 2023 season. Those hopes and dreams came crashing down after his upsetting 2024 season. The change in Beck was so stark from the previous season that everyone who hyped him up was now worried about his capabilities. Beck transferred out to Miami with a lot of scorn, hate, and a lack of confidence from people. But how Georgia dusted Beck from its hands seems a little fishy.

There are few doubts about his game prowess. Carson Beck still led Georgia to the SEC championship game. But up till this point, a lot had happened. Beck became inconsistent, struggling with accuracy. Someone who threw just 6 INTS in 24 TDs, racked up 12 of them in just one year. Then came his season-ending injury in the SEC Championship. Also, there was a lot of scrutiny for his very public relationship with Miami Hurricanes athlete-influencer, Hanna Cavinder. The troubles that came in just one season were enough to push Carson Beck to the transfer portal, shaking up college football.

However, Georgia’s relative calmness about the situation led draft scout Todd McShay to have doubts about Carson Beck’s general nature. “Do you trust the guy? And I’m not talking about the quarterback. I’m talking, ‘Do you trust the guy?’” McShay said in a July 14 episode of his show. “If this guy was that good, and more importantly, if they trusted him and they loved the guy… and it was about the team, and about the guys in his huddle, the guys in the locker room… You’re telling me the Dawgs wouldn’t have come up with the money and made sure that this was the No. 1 priority?”

via Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Georgia Tech at Georgia Nov 29, 2024 Athens, Georgia, USA Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck 15 throws a pass against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Sanford Stadium.

When Carson Beck hit the transfer portal, fans and experts suspected that he and Georgia had a ‘bad breakup.’ At Athens, Beck became a superstar, earning a few million in NILs and buying himself a snazzy Lamborghini. “Sources say Georgia, at large, had already been miffed with Beck being away from the team during much of College Football Playoff preparation for the Sugar Bowl as Beck sought opinions from doctors in California and Texas,” CBS Sports’ Brandon Marcello wrote. And he also had word that there were people “ready to move on from Beck, whose personality and headline-grabbing relationship” became a major source of distraction.

Carson Beck went from being a celebrity to a question mark in Georgia all within one year. Neither Beck nor Kirby Smart has confirmed a complete breakdown of their dynamic and faith in each other. But it wouldn’t surprise fans a lot if this does come to be true. Beck is known to be a reserved guy, not a fan of being “rah-rah.” Before the season, here’s what Kirby Smart had to say about his state of mind in games: “He’s almost flatlined out there, non-emotional to the point that sometimes it drives me nuts because I’m the exact opposite.” But the way he split from Georgia football is an almost tell-tale sign of the program changing its stance on the QB.

Carson Beck arrived at Miami with a lot of doubt, but also with a fire for redemption. With the way his debut season at Coral Gables is panning out, it looks like he’ll have a smoother ride here compared to Athens.

Carson Beck will be relieved of a lot of pressure at Miami

At Miami, Beck sure has to work on avoiding his past season’s flaws at all costs. But, he also has to live up to the hype of replacing its hero QB1, Cam Ward. When he arrived in Miami from Washington State, there were doubts around him, too. But Ward quashed them all, ending his college football career as the star he was meant to be. Beck is an established QB and comes with some serious arm talent and skills. They were able to help Georgia just reach its ceiling last year, given how the other units were operating.

At Miami, Beck might have it easy. David Lake said in a July 11 episode of the Cover 3 Podcast, “They feel like it’s an easier offense [at Miami] than what he was leading at Georgia, just from a schematics and what they ask of their quarterback standpoint. Also, Carson Beck played an SEC schedule.” Miami’s offense was undoubtedly better than Georgia’s last season. Here, Beck will have the protection of an elite O-line, headlined by the likes of Francis Mauigoa. Also, he will have help from players like CJ Daniels (also an SEC transfer) and more.

When it comes to the schedule, Miami is ranked in the 36 position by ESPN, and Georgia is up at No. 13. Miami starts with Notre Dame right at the beginning. The pressure to perform against ranked teams will likely be less for Beck this season. “He went against big-time defenses, you know, all season long. Is he going to see that in the ACC as much? No,” Lake added. Carson Beck will have to be at his 100% even in this easy schedule, and with all the promising elements that will feature alongside him on the field. Will Miami be able to place its trust in Beck before the season begins?