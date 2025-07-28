NFL to Receive the Next Ed Reed as Ryan Day Has Something Big Brewing

Some players don’t need much time to make an impression. It’s not about flash or big celebrations, it’s more about how natural they look on the field. And one of Ryan Day’s players has always had that kind of presence. Talk about his freshman season at Alabama, or after transferring to Ohio State in 2024, he has consistently played with a level of control and shown his world-class defensive skills.

What’s noticeable about him isn’t tied to one highlight or a single game; it’s the way he’s involved in everything without forcing it. There’s a steadiness to the way he moves, tackles, and covers, never hurried, rarely out of place. And that steady presence has quietly made him one of the more reliable defensive backs in college football. But now here’s where things get really interesting. Popular NFL draft analyst Todd McShay just dropped a comparison that made everyone sit up straight.

McShay said Ohio State’s star DB Caleb Downs has “the best instincts and recognition skills of any defensive back I’ve evaluated since Ed Reed.” Yeah, the HOF Ed Reed, the one who holds the then-NFL record for the most career interception return yardage with 1590, along with the two longest interception returns in league history in his time, spanning 107 and 106 yards. McShay went deep, breaking down film and pointing out how Downs isn’t necessarily playing the same role.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

To be clear, McShay wasn’t saying Downs is Reed. “They don’t play the same exact game,” he clarified. “Ed Reed was more of a deep half-ball guy; he played more like a receiver back there. But Downs, his instincts… that’s what stands out. He just sees things a little earlier than everyone else.” McShay also noted how Ohio State used Downs in different roles, often 6 or 7 yards off the line, acting like a hybrid safety-linebacker in three-safety looks. “They adjusted to that later in the season,” he said. “He’s played all around. That to me is special.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With several key defenders from last year now gone, including Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau, Downs enters this season as one of the most experienced players on the defense. That shift brings a new challenge, but also an opportunity to show how much he can lead without a stacked unit around him. “He was the guy,” McShay said. “But now he’s got to be the guy without the support around him. That’s going to be fun to watch,” he concluded. Although Caleb will be focused on elevating his own game this season, he’s made it clear that helping his teammates remains just as important to him.

Caleb Downs committed to team growth

If we take a look at his numbers, Downs has built a strong case for himself over just two seasons in college football. In 2023, he became the first freshman at Alabama to lead the team in tackles with 107 total tackles, including 70 solo stops, along with 2 interceptions and 3 pass breakups. After transferring to Ohio State in 2024, he followed that up with another solid year, posting 81 tackles (48 solo), 2 interceptions, 6 pass breakups, and a 79-yard punt return touchdown. Through two seasons, he’s already crossed the 180-tackle mark while consistently contributing in coverage and on special teams. But with all these numbers, it’s also important to build that leadership instinct.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Downs has embraced the leadership role that comes with experience, especially in a defense undergoing transition. He’s not just preparing himself; he wants to be the kind of presence others can count on. “I just hope to be seen as somebody that, ‘Hey, Caleb’s been in a lot of big games, he’s been through it. If you ever need anything, if you ever need to talk about anything, if you have any questions about how to prepare, you can ask him.” Caleb told WBNS 10TV.

Whether or not Caleb Downs ever reaches the Ed Reed tier remains to be seen. But as the upcoming season is already around the corner, Caleb must be looking to help his team defend the national championship title.