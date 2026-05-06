NFL Turns Dismissive Towards Diego Pavia Despite Signing For Ravens

The disappointment could not be greater for Diego Pavia, who, despite being a Heisman Trophy finalist, was snubbed across 257 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. He was eventually signed to a three-year deal by the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent. But even with that, he has now been snubbed again from attending an event for NFL rookies.

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The official list of players for the 2026 NFLPA Rookie Premiere has been released, and Pavia is one of the notable absentees on the 42-man list. The event will be held in Los Angeles and will serve “as the first professional ‘business trip’ for 42 of the most marketable rookies, connecting them with the commercial power of the union and its partners.”

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The NFL Players Association and NFL Players Inc. would be hosting these rookies from the most recent draft class at the 32nd annual Rookie Premiere. Presented by Topps, the event will run from May 14-16. In selecting these 42 players, a number of factors were considered, like draft ranking, position, marketability, and potential to drive early trading card value.

At the event, attendees will receive a proper introduction to the NFL, field rotations, jersey reveals, trading card photo shoots, autograph signings, and a full slate of content creation sessions. Per the NFLPA’s official website, the Rookie Premiere is “creating one-of-a-kind opportunities for brands looking to build player-driven product and campaigns with the next faces of the sport.”

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It is ultimately a meeting point between the NFL’s top rookies and top brands, licensees, and media partners. As a result, they will also have a “business orientation led by union leadership focused on group licensing, personal brand development, and long-term income opportunities.”

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“NFLPA Rookie Premiere is where the business of the NFL starts to take shape for these players,” said Matt Curtin, president of NFL Players Inc. “It’s not just about visibility, it’s about access. Our partners aren’t meeting prospects; they’re building campaigns and business with future leaders of the game. This class already understands their growing influence and value. Our role is to help scale it.”

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza, Washington Commanders linebacker Sonny Styles, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Ty Simpson, Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love, Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate, Dallas Cowboys defensive back Caleb Downs, New York Jets tight end Kenyon Sadiq, New York Giants linebacker Arvell Reese, New York Jets linebacker David Bailey; and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Makai Lemon are among the notable names on the attendee list.

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Ravens head coach delivers message to Pavia as Ravens QB room adds a veteran

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback room is a stacked one, with star QB Lamar Jackson as the leader and Tyler Hunter as the backup. While the QB3 battle had been between former UConn QB Joe Fagnano and Pavia, the Ravens have now added veteran QB Skylar Thompson to their roster. Thompson played for the Dolphins and, more recently, the Steelers before joining the Ravens.

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With five QBs, no spot is guaranteed for Pavia. After minicamp closed on Sunday, Ravens head coach Jesse Minter had a word for him to buttress that fact.

“So now he’s in the door, and it’s like, ‘show us what you can do,’” Minter said Saturday of the 5-foot-10 signal caller. “And just like all the undrafted rookies, that’s what I would say. For us, we see it as an opportunity to bring a player in that could potentially be something, and that’s really what this is for us.”

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It is sad to see Pavia move from the highs of a Heisman Trophy nomination to the lows of an uncertain spot in a stacked QB room.