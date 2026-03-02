NFL Urged to Take Immediate Action Over ex-ASU WR’s “Illegal” Move at NFL Combine

On Sunday in Indianapolis, former Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson nearly entered the record books. He cranked out 26 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. That’s just one short of the WR record of 27, set before by four others. And you can also consider that he’s still rehabbing a late-season hamstring injury. So it was a huge achievement until it turned into a rules debate.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Once Jordyn Tyson’s bench press video clips hit social media, the scrutiny began. Fans are now calling his performance “illegal” and urging the NFL to investigate. The accusation is that his glutes were lifting off the bench during reps. And that goes against what’s written in the official NFL Combine rules.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The bar must touch the chest, the elbows must straighten completely at the top, the butt must remain in contact with the bench and the hips may not rise up during the upward press motion.”

In the circulated footage, Jordyn Tyson’s hips appear to pop up more than once. Lifting the lower body can provide a mechanical advantage as it shortens the press path and shifts leverage. It can make a heavy lift a little less heavy. Fans are demanding a review and some are even calling for his 26 reps to be wiped from the board entirely. So far, the NFL hasn’t publicly commented and the WR’s official total still stands.

ADVERTISEMENT



This bench press matters for Jordyn Tyson because he didn’t run the 40 or do the other speed drills because of the hamstring injury he suffered late in the 2025 season. Speed, route running, and hands drive value at the position. But at 6’2 and 215 pounds, his physical profile is part of his appeal. Scouts like receivers who can win through contact, and upper-body strength plays into that.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

That made the bench press one of the only measurable data points teams got from him at the combine. If that number gets questioned, it could shift his draft stocks heading into April. Still, Jordyn Tyson already proved he can lead. In two seasons at ASU, he won two straight first-team All-Big 12 honors. Across three college seasons, he made 158 catches and logged 2,498 all-purpose yards and 22 TDs. So let’s take a deeper look into how serious fans are taking this.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans are divided by Jordyn Tyson’s combine controversy

To some viewers, Jordyn Tyson’s clip looked strange. “Who bounces like that when benching lol,” one fan wrote. The Combine is controlled, standardized testing. If the hips are lifting, even slightly, that opens the door to scrutiny.

The next one is a harsh reaction, but the logic is simple. “Rules is rules. this was a set of 0 reps,” they wrote. The rules explicitly require the butt to remain in contact with the bench.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others think this is going to pull him behind on the draft. “Boi he dropped his stock with improper reps,” another commented. Jordyn Tyson is projected as a likely top-15 pick but perception does matter. But not everyone is piling on.

Bench press has long been debated as a useful metric for receivers. One user, “Bad technique, however, it’s a WR. Bench press is a terrible measurement for WR.” You might wonder why so much fuss on strength when he’s a receiver.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jordyn Tyson delivers where he belongs just like this person thinks. “He’s a receiver. Who cares. His play on the field is all that matters,” they wrote. But strength isn’t irrelevant. If you’re facing a press-heavy corner who can bench the same or more, that jam at the line becomes a real problem.

Here’s the thing, though. Jordyn Tyson is still one of the most physically imposing WRs in this draft class. If the 26 reps stand, he’ll enter the league as one of the strongest wideouts in recent Combine history. But as April approaches, we’ll wait and see if the NFL decision-makers have anything to say about it.