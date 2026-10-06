NFL Veteran Issues Brutal Warning for Colorado as Deion Sanders Finds Himself on Hot Seat Again: “Back to Being Awful”

Colorado looked like a different team when the season opened 2-0. The Buffs have now lost three straight, falling to 0-2 in Big 12 play. The latest 29-7 loss to No. 12 Texas Tech did more than drop them to 2-3. It dragged Deion Sanders straight back into the hot seat conversation. But NFL veterans are pushing back hard against the idea of the head coach.

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Former NFL Super Bowl-winning WR James Jones’ argument was blunt. Colorado may be struggling, but Deion Sanders has done something the program badly needed before he arrived. He made people care.

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“You lost a lot of key pieces to your football team,” he said via JaKi, while acknowledging the roster turnover. But he pointed to the packed stadium, ticket sales, and the attention around the program before delivering the warning.

“If you fire him, you’re going to lose 90% of that team,” he said. “You’re going to go back to being awful. You’re going to go back to not having no excitement. You’re going to go back to not selling tickets. All that’s coming if you fire Deion Sanders. So I think that’ll be the stupidest decision to let Prime go.”

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Imago Credit: Imago

That’s the Deion Sanders debate. The football can be bad, but the Coach Prime phenomenon can still be valuable. LeSean “Shady” McCoy, another former NFL star and current media personality, took the argument even further. He questioned why Colorado would suddenly forget what Deion Sanders brought to the university.

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“People on TV talk about Colorado. Why is that? Deion Sanders, man. Coach Prime,” he said. “So I hate when I hear all these type of stuff. Should they fire him? No. The things he’s done for them kids and that University, no one else can do that. And give the guy some grace. He had a lot of health issues earlier in the season. So I just hate when people’s not grateful. Like before he got there, what were y’all? Irrelevant.”

There is history behind that defense. Deion Sanders arrived in Boulder in 2023 and immediately turned a 1-11 Colorado into one of the biggest stories in college football. The Buffs went only 4-8 that season, but the attention surrounding the program exploded.

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In 2024, the football finally caught up with the hype to a degree, as Colorado went 9-4 and Travis Hunter won the Heisman Trophy. Then Shedeur Sanders and Hunter moved on to the NFL, and the program’s foundation looked much thinner. The Buffs crashed to 3-9 in 2025, losing seven of their final eight games. Now the same warning signs are creeping back into view.

The Texas Tech loss was particularly ugly because Colorado actually started well. Isaac Wilson opened the game with a 75-yard touchdown drive and gave the Buffs a 7-3 halftime lead. Then everything unraveled as they turned the ball over four times, missed two field goals, and even failed on a fake punt.

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Isaac Wilson threw three interceptions, including a pick-six. Texas Tech turned those mistakes into 19 points and scored 29 unanswered after Colorado’s opening touchdown. Deion Sanders did not hide from the offensive disaster afterward.

“We’ve been horrible. Don’t sugarcoat it,” he said during his postgame speech.

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So, yes, the hot-seat talk is back. But firing Deion Sanders now would mean throwing away more than a coach. It would mean gambling that Colorado can replace the attention, recruiting pull, and national relevance he created while also fixing the football. That is a much harder sell than simply saying the record is bad.

For now, Deion Sanders gets another chance to repair it. Colorado’s next game is against No. 13 Utah on Oct. 17.