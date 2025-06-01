NFL Veteran QB Speechless Over Sherrone Moore’s Call for His Son as Michigan Wins Over 310lb Texas Target

The Maize and Blue made another smart grab, adding to their future arsenal. Just two days after securing four-star prospect Matt Ludwig, the Wolverines landed another big tight end. Coach Sherrone Moore’s team got a commitment from a rising player out of Denver, Colorado, who comes from a strong football family. The newest Wolverine is the son of former NFL and Arena League star quarterback Sherdrick Bonner. And Moore won this recruiting battle against programs like Minnesota and Texas Tech.

That’s Mason Bonner, a name quickly climbing the recruiting charts. Standing tall at 6-foot-6 and weighing 200 pounds, he brings a rare mix of size and athleticism. He’s currently ranked No. 584 overall and the No. 29 tight end in the 2026 class by 247Sports Composite, grabbing serious attention. With his build and movement, there’s even talk that he could play wide receiver at the next level. While he’s still developing, he’s clearly a fast-rising talent with huge potential.

On May 31st, Michigan insider EJ Holland dropped an update that said it all. The father of new TE commit Mason Bonner, Sherdrick Bonner, was left nearly speechless after his conversation with head coach Sherrone Moore. While a family photo with the Michigan staff painted the moment, Sherdrick’s words delivered the impact. “It’s bigger than just football for Coach Moore. It’s hard to put into words,” he said. For the Bonners, it wasn’t just about helmets and touchdowns—it was about trust, vision, and the feeling of home in Ann Arbor.

Sherdrick Bonner was a giant on the field—literally and figuratively. The 6’4″, 240-pound quarterback from Azusa lit up the Arena Football League like few others ever have. After leading Cal State Northridge to its first conference title in 1990, Bonner took his arm and leadership to the Arizona Rattlers. 14 seasons, two ArenaBowl titles, and 855 TDs later, he became a legend. His name lives on in the AFL Hall of Fame and among the league’s 20 Greatest Players. Now, that same football DNA flows through his son—Michigan’s newest tight end commit.

It’s a big win for Sherrone Moore and company—even if Mason comes in as a three-star prospect. But his high school coach, Jeremy Bennett, isn’t concerned about star ratings—and neither is Mason. Bennett has seen the grind up close and knows it’s about more than rankings. “I don’t even know how these star things work,” he said. “So he’s a three-star, and I’m like, ‘OK, he’s got 20-plus offers from some pretty darn big schools. Like, what makes you a four-star? I don’t know, but none of that matters to him. He’s a grinder. He enjoys the process, not the notoriety.’ The ceiling is so damn high with this kid. His athleticism is off the charts.”

So, forget the stars—Bennett sees a future star in the making. Maybe Mason Bonner isn’t a household name yet—and there’s a reason for that. He doesn’t come from a classic recruiting hotbed. And he’s still growing into his towering 6-foot-6 frame. He’s spent most of his HS career lining up as a WR—a common path for future TEs. Right now, he weighs in at 200 pounds, lighter than the typical college TE. For comparison, Michigan standout Colston Loveland was already 6-5, 237 pounds as a freshman. But just like Loveland, Bonner’s best football may still be ahead.

While Mason chose Michigan, Sherrone Moore’s squad wasn’t done winning. They scored big by winning over a 310-pound Texas target.

Sherrone Moore is front and center in the pursuit of Malakai Lee

When it comes to flipping top talent, Sherrone Moore is leading the charge. Despite Michigan missing out on last year’s national title, Moore has built a recruiting reputation that’s hard to beat. He kicked off his rise by flipping five-star QB Bryce Underwood from LSU to Michigan. Now, Moore is aiming even higher, targeting elite recruits like LB Shadarius Toodle from Auburn and Clemson’s four-star DB Shavar Young Jr. But the biggest prize might be Malakai Lee—a massive 6-foot-7, 310-pound OT from Honolulu and a prime Texas target.

Ranked No. 118 overall and No. 10 OT in the 2026 class by On3, Lee is a rare talent making waves nationwide. Georgia already hosted him in April, with Alabama, Texas, and Michigan all scheduling official visits in the coming weeks. Michigan is pushing hard to land him, battling it out with Bama, Georgia, and Texas.

On May 31, TheWolverine.com shared why Michigan holds a real edge in Malakai Lee’s recruitment. “I think it’s the fact that Coach (Sherrone) Moore is a former offensive lineman,”stated Lee. “Coach (Grant) Newsome is a great coach. They’ve kept a good relationship with me and my family. They make sure to take care of us whenever we go out there. It’s been a well-kept relationship with them since they started recruiting me two years ago.”

That strong bond and trust give Michigan a clear advantage in this heated battle. Honestly, the Wolverines aren’t just in the mix—they’re leading the charge. With recruiting optimism sparked by Ludwig and Mason, can Sherrone Moore also land Malakai Lee?