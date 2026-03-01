NFL World Wants Taylen Green to Give Up on His QB Dream After Historic NFL Combine Showing

Sometimes, an athlete can be too good for their own good. If you don’t agree, just ask Arkansas QB Taylen Green, whose historic NFL Combine performance has the league, analysts, and fans wondering if he’s even playing the right position.

“I really don’t think you guys know what type of combine performance this is from Taylan Green, quarterback out of Arkansas, 6’6″,” NFL analyst Chase Daniel said on X in disbelief. “Look, I get it. He might play quarterback. He might be a receiver. He might be a tight end. Can you imagine what this dude can do with an NFL spread-out, RPO-style offense? Dude, this, I’m telling you right now, this is going to get him drafted a lot higher than a lot of people think,” Daniel further stated.

Green didn’t just turn heads at the Combine; he shattered expectations. His 43.5-inch vertical leap surpassed the record for a QB, and his blistering 4.37-second 40-yard dash, the fastest at his position this year, immediately sparked debate about his true NFL calling.

Well, a 6’6 foot player who runs with exceptional speed and jumps that high makes him look like a perfect wide receiver or tight end. The analyst even pointed out that his skills were very similar to elite receivers like the Pittsburgh Steelers’ D.K. Metcalf. It’s pretty clear why Daniel and his fans want Green to switch positions. Though Michael Vick still holds the all-time quarterback record at 4.33 seconds, even Green’s speed impressed all the scouts present at the event.

“Green didn’t just blow scouts away, not to mention everyone who was in attendance in Indianapolis; it made him one of the fastest quarterbacks to ever run the drill,” PFSN’s Zachary Franciscus said.

Even though fans want Taylen Green to switch his position, his production makes him a strong quarterback. Last year, he recorded 2,714 yards with 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while posting an 84.9 impact score as per PFSN’s CFB QB Impact metrics. Despite his breakout performance, Green’s draft stock isn’t that high. As per PFSN’s Ryan Guthrie, he is at the 12th position among quarterbacks; this might push him down to a 6th- or 7th-round pick. The only hope is his combined performance.

Now, the Green Bay Packers might show an interest in him, especially because Malik Wills is looking out for other options, and Jordan Love’s starting team needs a reliable backup option. The Packers have a history of drafting and developing quarterbacks. In the past, they had Aaron Rodgers while Brett Favre was still playing, and later got Jordan Love when Rodgers was winning MVP awards. So, this can be a developmental chance for Green. But fans have other plans for him.

Fans urge Taylen Green to switch his position

Taylen Green is all in for grabbing a higher draft order, and his combine performance was one of his major steps toward it. But that speed, agility, and strength just left fans with one question: Is he even playing at the right position? Just like every other fan and analyst, this X user pointed out the same thing, saying, “He’s got to switch positions, no?”

With his running skills and agility, fans also started comparing those with his shortcomings at the QB position. They pointed to his inconsistent accuracy and decision-making under pressure, saying, “He can run and jump, but his weakness is throwing. Mid-late round QB project, or maybe convert to WR.”

The push for Green to switch positions isn’t really unprecedented. Several players, like Logan Thomas and Terrelle Pryor, successfully transitioned from being quarterbacks in college to tight ends and wide receivers in the NFL. When a prospect possesses elite and unteachable athleticism but raw passing mechanics, the front offices in the NFL frequently explore maximizing that athleticism on the field.

As such, that’s what gives ideas to fans even more, as one user on X said, “Just go play WR; those are elite measurables, and the QB’s understanding of defenses will be a big plus.” Almost the entire comment section is filled with requests for Taylen Green to switch his position. Even these two fans said the same: “Get this man in TE drills” and “Get this dude in TE drills, sheesh.” It looks like everyone wants him to chase something that he is built for, but for Green, it’s the QB position he wants to shine at.

There is a strong financial incentive for Taylen Green if he decides to change positions, too. While backup QBs make a solid amount of money, elite wide receivers and tight ends command massive, market-setting contracts as well. So, if Green can harness the numbers he put up at the Combine as a pass catcher, his earning potential will far eclipse what he might make as a backup QB.

Ultimately, Taylen Green faces a pivotal career choice: chase his quarterback dream as a late-round project, or embrace his rare athletic gifts and potentially redefine his future and his earning potential at a new position.

