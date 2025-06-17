NFL WR With Incarcerated Father Finds A Believer in Deion Sanders Jr. After Getting Fined by Coach

Deion Sanders has elevated Colorado football to a program that consistently produces NFL stars, and Coach Prime’s 2025 draftees are a testament to that transformation. Sanders will have the credit of hosting the No. 2 pick, along with the starry duo of Shedeur and Shilo. Meanwhile, one important Buff has also made his way into the NFL. For this wide receiver, Deion Sanders was more than a coach; he became a father figure. And the support didn’t stop there. Deion Sanders Jr. also stepped in, offering consistent encouragement as his former Colorado standout now shines in the NFL.

Right when Jimmy Horn Jr. was set to begin his collegiate career, his world shifted. His father was sentenced to prison. The WR stood at an important point in his life, without such an important figure. He played for South Florida for a year before transferring to Colorado. By this time, Horn had already become a 4-star prospect, an impressive rise from his 3-star rating from high school. And in Colorado, he reached even higher places. Deion Sanders stepped in to support Horn and reassured his father that he would be looking after the WR’s development. And it showed. His efforts, and Jimmy Horn Jr.’s hard work, have finally landed him in the NFL.

Now, with the Carolina Panthers, the WR is settling in as if it were his home all along. He revealed earlier that this is a team he always wanted to get drafted to. Horn wowed coaches right from the days of the rookie minicamp, with his brilliant speed. “Body control and then that explosive element, you know, bursting into his routes,” Panthers HC Dave Canales noted of Horn. He keeps growing as a reliable figure in the Panthers’ receivers room, which also hosts Tetairoa McMillan. In a recent clip that showed the WR flexing his running and ball skills from his Colorado days, Bucky also jumped in to support the former Colorado star. “I believe in you mane,” he wrote in his Instagram story, sharing the video.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

When it comes to hyping up Colorado boys, Deion Sanders Jr. is always the man for the job. The fans seem to be on the optimistic side, as the caption asked, “Will Jimmy be one of the most explosive players in the league?” “He [is] going to lead his team to a Super Bowl watch 👀👀,” wrote one enthusiastic fan, accompanied by a sea of fire emojis dropped by others. Jimmy Horn Jr. surely is a player worth looking out for. Though he missed out on some games in Colorado because of injury, his college career was promising enough for the Panthers to bet on him.

Now in his new home, Jimmy Horn Jr. is keen on working his way up the chart. However, a rookie mistake as part of a fun activity is causing him some major embarrassment and a rap from coaches.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jimmy Horn Jr. gets ‘fined’ by WR coach Rob Moore

The WR has a personality that makes it easy for anyone to bond with him. At Carolina, he’s doing just that. He was asked by the social media team to be the new subject of their ‘Mic’d Up’ segment. The project is exactly what the name says, and he unsuspectingly broke a team rule. To make matters worse, he revealed to his coaches later on that he was part of the project. The coaches started pulling his leg then. “Oh, you’re fined,” RB coach Bernie Parmalee said.

WR coach Rob Moore also joined in. “Yeah, I’m fining for that… If y’all mic’d up and y’all don’t tell the fellas, and we just having a casual conversation and I’m giving away the secrets—and he don’t tell us—that’s a fine! That’s wiretapping,” he explained further. Horn then tried to jokingly reason with his coach. “How much you gonna hit me for? I’m a quiet Mic’d Up guy, I don’t like to do too much, man. They already don’t understand what I be saying.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The interaction just shows how well Horn is blending into the Panthers. He’s making a good impression on his teammates and coaches, and is malleable into a player with more potential. While Bucky backs up the former Colorado player, Jimmy Horn Jr. is quietly making waves as a pro.