Nick Saban Adds More Pressure to CFP Chair on Notre Dame – Miami Playoff Saga

The top 12 of the CFP have been hotly debated over the placement of Notre Dame and Miami. Despite the head-to-head matchup going for Miami, Notre Dame remains ranked higher (10th) than Miami (12th), with both teams boasting a 10-2 record. On Sunday morning, depending on how chips fall today, the Hurricanes and the Irish may be sitting next to each other. But who will the committee put in their final ranking? Nick Saban has a clear favorite.

“They kicked Notre Dame’s a– in the game,” said Nick Saban on ESPN College GameDay as he picked Miami in the debate.