Nick Saban and Pat McAfee’s “Hate” Gets Clarified as ESPN College GameDay Host Breaks Silence

Back in 2024, Pat McAfee danced through a College GameDay commercial break, snapping his fingers as the camera caught Nick Saban sitting nearby. Saban’s annoyed side-eye instantly went viral, fueling speculation of bad blood between the duo. Even after they addressed it, the accusations lingered. Now, two years later, Kirk Herbstreit has come forward with the truth about their feud.

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While having a conversation on the Bussin’ With the Boys podcast, Taylor Lewan asked the veteran CFB analyst whether there’s a good relationship between Nick Saban and Pat McAfee, because “Saban hates McAfee,” to which Herbstreit straight-out denied it.

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“That is internet-driven, like, like. They get along great,” said Herbstreit.

The analyst further explains that, despite having years of coaching experience, Nick Saban never acts as though he knows everything. Instead, he remains “very engaged in conversation” and makes sure to ask questions, constantly looking to learn “how to be an analyst and how can I get better and better and better and better.”

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“Pat just bobs and weaves, and he gets the entertainment better than anybody, but they get along. I mean, that’s the great thing about, like, you guys and your crew. You can just sense it the second I walked in the door. You can’t fake, like, guys that get along, you know? Like, I’m sure you’ve been on teams when that wasn’t the case,” said Herbstreit.

McAfee joined the GameDay program back in September 2022. At the same time, Saban was still coaching the Tide. After he hung up his coaching boots in January 2024, Saban turned to broadcasting. Naturally, for a person regarded by many as the greatest college football coach, GameDay became an ideal destination.

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The pair quickly grabbed fans’ attention, becoming the centerpiece of the show. Some viewers have described their equation as a yin-yang thing. McAfee has added a fresh energy to a show with a history of over three decades of history. It was quite needed, considering Lee Corso was about to retire.

While many believe that they seldom get along behind the scenes, the reality is quite the opposite. Last year, during a conversation on Monday’s Nick Saban Legacy Awards broadcast, the former Alabama head coach said his relationship with Pat McAfee is much like that of the legendary comedy duo Abbott and Costello.

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“We are kind of Abbott and Costello up there. I get that, but I think it’s a good mix of people on that set,” Saban said. “But one thing that Pat has is a great instinct.”

Saban acknowledged that when McAfee takes his shirt off, dances, or does something similar, it really shocks him, as he can’t understand why he does it. However, Saban expressed, “He’s smart, he’s a really good football person, and he has a great instinct for when to do something that keeps the show going and the people that are there engaged.”

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The dynamics between Saban and McAfee show how contrasting personalities can complement each other. Saban is known for his formal and disciplined demeanor, while McAfee brings a younger, more unpredictable energy that keeps the show lively. The respect is mutual between the duo.

“That dude’s special. Coach Saban is a special, special person. That’s why the rumors that are coming out about him potentially being a part of it,” said McAfee in one of his conversations on his show.

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And it’s not like Saban is always his formal self. The former Alabama head coach has even sworn on live television, prompting FCC complaints from viewers over profanity. And since his assistants are currently leading major college football programs, Saban is also seen pulling their legs.