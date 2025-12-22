Nick Saban Became Reason For LSU Legend to Leave Football Forever

Playing for Nick Saban has to be one of the most egregious things any athlete can experience. For good reason. The demand, expectations, pressure, and attention to detail can be too much for 99% of college players. Simply put, it’s not everybody’s cup of tea. One former LSU Tigers legend nearly quit football because of it.

LSU legend and Steelers DB Ryan Clark was this close to quitting football while playing for Nick Saban at LSU because of Saban’s almost-insane expectations to perfect every play during a bowl practice in Clark’s junior year.

“First year there, I was all SEC. They (ran) motion back to doubles, and I was a little late in the check. And he starts to, like, scream at me. ‘I got you coach’. And I kind of cut him off because I knew the check I was just late,” Ryan Clark said on ‘Down 2 Business podcast’ when asked about impact of tough-love coaching. “He goes off for me, bro, I’m about to walk out done. I’m not playing for this dude anymore.”

Clark felt like he was one of the best players on the defense and couldn’t understand why his coach was constantly singling him out for criticism and yelling for small mistakes. Feeling underappreciated, he was ready to say adios to Saban football until he got called into the office the very next day.

The two had a heart-to-heart meeting in Saban’s office. Saban explained his logic: “He tells me, he says, Look, he says, ‘I’m coaching everybody through you. If I get on my best players, if I am hard on the players on this team, who we can count on, who are accountable, then the others know that they have to be as well.’”

He basically said he couldn’t lose the other guys, so he had to coach Clark extra hard to get his message across to the whole squad that Nick is all business.

Clark didn’t like the method at the time and wished Saban had just explained this to him upfront. But looking back on it now, after a long 13-season NFL career where he won a Super Bowl, Clark totally gets it. He credits tough-love coaching with a valuable lesson:

“You know they always tell you when your coach ain’t talking to you, that’s when you have to worry. But it was something I learned about right understanding. And knowing the people are around in order to lead them in the correct way.”

So, while their relationship as player and coach started out super rough, it turned into mutual respect. Now you can see Clark talks about Saban and methods every once in a while and how it really changed his life for good and his career for the better.

Ryan Clark flames Sherrone Moore

Ryan Clark thinks that Sherrone Moore, the former head coach at Michigan, really let the Black coaching community down. The Super Bowl–winning defensive back argues that Moore was one of the few Black head coaches at a major university. And his failure will now be used as a measuring stick to judge other Black coaches when it comes to job opportunities.

“He failed if these things are true, he failed his family. He failed the young men he was of leading and coaching. And he also failed a community of coaches who would love to follow him to get an opportunity to coach at a historically great university, like Michigan.

That was the opportunity that he had, that he failed at. And we also have to think about this young lady. And what these accusations, or what these actions, will do to her for the rest of her life.”

He also pointed out what he sees as a double standard. Clark believes that while some white coaches, like Bobby Petrino, have gotten second chances after scandals. Coaches like Moore likely won’t get that same opportunity because of the race. He feels representation is important, but how a coach handles that responsibility is even more critical. Unfortunately, in his view, Moore simply didn’t handle it well.