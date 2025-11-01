Nick Saban Caught Lying to America as Julian Sayin Myth on ESPN National TV Busted

College football fans are brutal. We see analysts and pundits get called out by fans almost every day. This time, though, the GOAT is at the receiving end. In his new avatar as a broadcaster, Nick Saban has been joyful. Stories, anecdotes, and we’re hooked. But one such reflection about Julian Sayin, and Saban got caught lying.

On Week 10’s College GameDay, Nick Saban made a revelation regarding Ohio State’s star quarterback, Julian Sayin. Before leading Ohio State’s offense in the 2025 season, the Buckeyes’ QB1 started his life in college at Alabama. Under Nick Saban. But the seven-time natty winner didn’t know what he had on the roster.

Poking fun at his own mistake, Saban went on to say, “Julian Sayin was at Alabama and the coach played him on the scout team for a whole year…What a dumba-s,” and the entire panel burst out laughing. However, is this even true? Let’s get into it.

Sayin joined Alabama on Jan 10, but entered the portal on Jan 19. In between, Nick Saban left his job at Alabama. So, in those days, did Saban even have time to give Sayin even scout team reps?

Fans were quick to point out. “Wasn’t Julian enrolled at Alabama for 11 days?” One fan said. Another pointed out, “That’s a good story but not true. JS was there for a cup of coffee.”

But, there’s more to it. A former five-star, No. 1 QB in the Class of 2024, Sayin joined Alabama as an early enrollee. and practiced with the team ahead of the Rose Bowl against Michigan. Quickly earning praises from the coaching staff, Saban praised his work ethic. “Julian is an outstanding player,” Saban had said. “The ball comes out of his hand real nice. He’s accurate….He’s smart; we like him a lot.”

But Saban retired. And in the wake of that, 26 players left Alabama for the transfer portal. Julian Sayin was one of those who transferred to OSU. Within three days (after entering the portal), he was committed to Ryan Day’s program.

“I just didn’t really have a relationship with them,” Sayin said on entering the portal. “Just felt like I should enter the portal and ended up at a great spot here.”

Saban might have missed recognizing Sayin’s potential that time, as he put it. But now? He’s all in, praising his former player.

“Julian Sayin can make all the throws”: Nick Saban

On Saturday, the Buckeyes will face off against Penn State. Talking about his abilities, Nick Saban had nothing but good things to say about the QB. ” Julian Sayin is actually 80 percent completion percentage, leads the nation,” he said. “This guy is very accurate. He can make all the throws. He has great judgement. He’s got really good receivers to throw the ball to.”

Over the season, he has completed 156 of 195 throws, an 87.9 QB rating, ranking fifth across college football, with just three interceptions. He recorded one of his best performances against Minnesota, with a QB rating of 97.3, completing 23-of-27 passes for three touchdowns.

Saban further discussed his offensive weapons and how they contribute to a robust offense for Ryan Day. “Sometimes the receivers make the quarterback good. Sometimes the quarterback makes the receivers look good. These guys make each other look good,” he added. So far, he has recorded 19 touchdowns.