Nick Saban Defenders Strike Out Against Unfair Kalen DeBoer Comparison After Oklahoma Win

Any time success in the post–Nick Saban era is measured against the program’s greatest figure, reactions are inevitable. And this time, Alabama’s first-round College Football Playoff win against Oklahoma only amplified it. The comparison that set it off was factual, but to some, unnecessary.

“Kalen DeBoer has now surpassed Nick Saban in total wins through their first two seasons in Tuscaloosa,” Alabama sports media personality Ryan C. Fowler posted following the win.

Statistically, Kalen DeBoer holds a slim but notable edge over Nick Saban after two seasons in Tuscaloosa. DeBoer has collected 20 wins in his first two seasons at Alabama. Saban had 19 over the same span. But for many Tide fans and Saban loyalists, moments like this feel less like praise for DeBoer and more like a forced measuring stick. The frustration isn’t directed at the current head coach. In fact, most fans are pleased with how DeBoer has handled the transition. What triggers the reaction is how easily the circumstances surrounding each coach are brushed aside.

Nick Saban arrived in 2007 to a program coming off a 6-6 season under Mike Shula, inheriting a roster that required a complete rebuild. His first season ended 7-6 on the field (later adjusted to 2-6 due to 5 vacated wins by the NCAA), followed by a 12-2 campaign in Year 2 that laid the groundwork for a dynasty.

DeBoer, on the other hand, took over a roster coming off a 12-2 season, an SEC Championship Game appearance, and a Rose Bowl berth. His Alabama tenure began with a 9-4 season and continued with an 11–3 record, capped by a 34–24 CFP win over Oklahoma and a Rose Bowl matchup against Indiana. To fans, those starting points matter.

“Nick inherited a Mike Shula roster and had to rebuild. CKD was blessed with a Nick Saban roster. I’m pleased with the job CKD has done, but let’s not get carried away,” wrote one fan.

There’s also a deeper sentiment beneath the pushback: Alabama fans don’t see this as Saban versus DeBoer. To them, it’s still Alabama football winning. The roster, culture, infrastructure, and expectations DeBoer inherited are all products of what Saban built over nearly two decades. In that sense, every postseason win feels connected. A win for DeBoer is also still a win for Saban.

DeBoer has a solid resume that shows why he was chosen as Saban’s successor. Across all collegiate levels, he boasts 113 wins against just 16 losses. At the FBS level with Alabama, Fresno State, and Washington, he holds a 15-3 record against top-25 teams. On top of that, in his second season at Washington, DeBoer led the Huskies to a Pac-12 championship and a CFP National Title appearance.

While many doubted whether DeBoer could fill the big shoes of Saban, and even this season’s loss to Oklahoma put the coach under scrutiny, DeBoer’s success has silenced the critics.

Nick Saban is protected by his fans

The emotional defense of Saban isn’t hard to understand. His record at Alabama is unmatched: six national championships, nine SEC titles, a 206-29 overall record (201 wins after vacated victories), four Heisman Trophy winners, and 133 NFL draft picks, including 47 first-round selections.

“Well, Nick Saban inherited a Mike Shula team coming off a 6-loss season. Saban had to build the program back up. DeBoer was handed a Nick Saban team on a silver platter, a winning program coming off a 12-2 season, a trip to the SECCCG and Rose Bowl and finished #5,” wrote one fan.

Another fan kept it blunt, stating, “Let’s also not forget what Saban inherited. A drug dealer, 3 or 4 active felons, and a team of me-first athletes. DeBoer was handed a Formula 1 championship-caliber roster.”

While Saban needed a total rebuild in his first season, DeBoer did not face the same challenge. Saban managed 7 wins during his rebuild, while DeBoer, with a bowl-caliber roster, won 9. That makes the comparison feel unfair to Saban’s fans.

“This is such a dumb comparison. Nick inherited a shit show, while Kalen DeBoer was given a structured, well organized program and the roster are completely different,” commented a fan.

Obviously, DeBoer has huge potential, and under his leadership, Alabama became the first three-loss CFP team. Considering that, one fan praised DeBoer but still noted that there’s no comparison between Saban and DeBoer.

“Kalen DeBoer…nice guy…never gonna compare to Nick Saban,” said that fan.

While both have their own coaching styles and specific areas of potential, and both are promising leaders for Alabama, such comparisons may remain only a debate.