Nick Saban Forced to Break Silence on Alabama’s FSU Debacle After NFL Veteran Suggests Extreme Measures

Well, Nick Saban built Alabama into a powerhouse that never lost in season openers, but Kalen DeBoer’s debut shattered that image. Florida State blew them off by 31-17 despite being an unranked team that didn’t crack 20 points in a game last season. The offense was a mess, and Ty Simpson’s first game as quarterback was a letdown, as the defense struggled with FSU OC Gus Malzahn’s offense. The penalties added more to the woes. It was a far cry from Bama’s usual standards. And the defeat was so unexpected that even Saban felt compelled to speak out about the devastating loss.

And the numbers make it even worse for him. In just 14 games, DeBoer has already suffered more embarrassing losses than Saban did in 17 seasons. He’s lost as many games to unranked teams as Saban did in his entire Alabama career. The kicker? The Tide were double-digit favorites in every single one. For a $10 million-a-year coach with the nation’s second-most talented roster, it’s not just bad; it’s dynasty mismanagement. And even Nick Saban’s anything but satisfied.

While talking about his disappointment before UNC’s game against TCU, he said, “Obviously, for me and for a lot of the ‘Bama fans, it was a disappointment that Florida State dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. But the good news is, every team has the best opportunity to improve from Week 1 to Week 2.” Looks like Nick Saban isn’t losing hope yet. As he adds further optimism to it, saying, “Really going into the season, you don’t really know what you have for sure as a coach. You’re always very anxious about what might happen in the first game. I’m sure they’re all disappointed, players and coaches alike. But they do have a great chance to improve from Week 1 to Week 2.”

Even with Saban’s confidence, Alabama’s struggles were hard to miss. Florida State came out strong, scoring on their first three possessions, while Alabama faltered after an opening touchdown drive that took 8:50. New FSU quarterback Thomas Castellanos, a Boston College transfer, led the charge with 78 rushing yards, a touchdown, and 152 passing yards on just 14 attempts. He not only moved the chains but also set the pace, attacking the Tide’s defense with 16 carries, and Gus Malzahn’s misdirection kept Alabama off balance.

Look, the Tide had opportunities, but DeBoer’s team looked hesitant and undisciplined. Alabama finished with only 87 rushing yards on 29 attempts, failed three times on fourth down, and converted just 6 of 17 third downs. Even Captain Deontae Lawson was pushed back on a key short-yardage play. Ty Simpson’s debut at QB1 showed promise—23 of 43 for 254 yards and two touchdowns, with Germie Bernard catching eight passes for 146 yards—but it wasn’t enough.

Now, the road’s daunting for Alabama, with Georgia, LSU, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Auburn still to come. There’s still hope, but they seem far-fetched after Week 1. Fans who welcomed DeBoer like a hero are already murmuring about his $63 million buyout. While one game doesn’t make a season, it’s certainly deflated many.

Kalen DeBoer’s opener loss gets more backlash

Imagine losing to a team that went 2-10 last season in your season opener? That’s how bad Kalen DeBoer’s team was against FSU. And it’s not just fans but analysts too who couldn’t hold back their frustration. And one of them is ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky, who made a blunt admission on Get Up, comparing Saban and DeBoer’s tenures.

“If Nick Saban watched this tape back yesterday, he would have kicked some of these kids off the team. That’s how bad it was.” Orlovsky said. “And Alabama’s program is their controllable. You watch this defense running the football, and you are like, “Where is the effort to get the ball?”I think it’s fair to say, can Kalen DeBoer survive September? …they look like a shell of what Nick Saban had built them to become.”

No wonder defense was their biggest issue. Alabama’s defense faltered badly in Week 1, and new defensive coordinator Kane Wommack didn’t mince words. After giving up 31 points and 230 rushing yards to Florida State, Wommack criticized his unit as “hesitant,” “timid,” and “on our heels.” The Seminoles started strong with three scoring drives, repeatedly used misdirection to exploit the Tide, and won most individual matchups. Alabama didn’t force a turnover and didn’t resemble the physical, relentless defenses of the past.

But the issues piled up quickly, as former Tide running back Roydell Williams overpowered captain Deontae Lawson on a key fourth-down conversion. Head coach Kalen DeBoer also expressed his disappointment, citing Micahi Danzy’s 32-yard touchdown run as evidence of poor pursuit and effort. Both coaches agreed: Alabama’s defense not only lost but also failed to meet its own expectations.

Look, this harsh take hurt the most because Kalen DeBoer came in Bama with tons of success. He transformed Washington into a dominant force, achieving a 25-3 record over two seasons and reaching the 2023 national championship. After Saban’s retirement, Alabama entrusted him with the program, hoping he could maintain their success. His 2024 debut season, though not perfect, showed promise: a 9-4 finish and a bowl game against Michigan. That transitional year hinted at Alabama’s continued competitiveness, but a loss to Florida State immediately sparked concerns about his ability to meet Saban’s unparalleled expectations.

Now, the only thing that can save DeBoer is a massive win against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks; otherwise, things might turn ugly for him.