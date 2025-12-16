Nick Saban Fulfills $1B Dream 7 Months in the Making by Becoming NHL Team Owner

Nick Saban might have stepped away from the gridiron, but that didn’t mean he was never going to get back to a similar kind of action. The 74-year-old exchanged the green of the football field for the blisteringly cold ice hockey rink in his latest entrepreneurial move.

Saban now holds a minority stake in the NHL’s Nashville Predators, along with his business partner, Joe Agresti. The Alabama legend shared his thoughts on becoming part of the franchise through this interesting venture.

“Although I am now retired as a coach, I still possess a competitive nature and a great passion for sports,” he shared on X. “Being involved in a sports team in Nashville has always been a goal and the opportunity to partner in the Predators with a class act like Bill Haslam created the perfect scenario for us. The Preds are a great organization with a fantastic brand, and we are excited to be part of the future success of the franchise.”

It was long expected that Saban would move to an avenue higher than CFB, like coaching or pulling a similar business move in the NFL. But the NHL is a far easier space for a decision like this, where the stakes are low. The Predators have become a wild card of sorts in the recent past, becoming one of the few good teams from the South. The team also competed in the Stanley Cup Finals in 2017.

In April this year, Saban and Agresti’s joint venture Dream Motor Group had hauled in a whopping 2.2 billion in revenue. The duo, making use of the momentum, were able to on-board former Mercedes-Benz USA CEO Steve Cannon as a partner too. This new unit had begun looking for avenues for investing in sports, Agresti told the media. 7 months on, Dream Sports LLC can now check that off its to-do list.

This is a developing story.