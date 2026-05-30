Nick Saban Invited to Testify Before Senate Over College Sports Future

Nick Saban is once again headed to Washington to influence college sports. This is in response to a new legislation being introduced, called the Protect College Sports Act. It appears that the politicians want the backing of an influential figure like Saban to try and push this act through and make it into law.

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For the last few years, college sports have become difficult to control because of NIL and the players being able to transfer schools without any limits. Plus, tampering has become very common. Situations like the ones involving Darian Mensah and Duke are prime examples of the current system’s flaws. Coaches now believe there’s no rule to help them through such tough situations.

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After the failure of the SCORE Act, U.S. Senators Ted Cruz and Maria Cantwell came together to create this new bipartisan bill called the Protect College Sports Act. The bill is designed to tackle some of the biggest problems currently affecting college sports, including NIL payments, constant player movement through the transfer portal, eligibility disputes, and the growing number of lawsuits involving the NCAA.

Both of these senators believe the current system has become difficult to manage, as schools spend more money on players, and they use it to switch schools as much as they want. To address these concerns, they are discussing possible solutions with college sports officials, university leaders, and a presidential committee created by Donald Trump.

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Now, Nick Saban has also been asked to help finalize this into law, as Reporter Trey Wallace confirmed the news on X, saying, “Nick Saban has been invited to appear at Wednesday’s hearing with the Senate Commerce Committee. He’s expected to appear and provide testimony regarding the ‘Protect College Sports Act’ bipartisan bill from Ted Cruz and Maria Cantwell, sources confirm.”

Though the entire list has not been finalized yet, Saban is one of them. He fits in the position perfectly because he has always expressed his discomfort with NIL and how that affects players’ ultimate goal. This way, he can be a part of an initiative that’s aimed at solving all these problems the sport is facing.

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The Protect College Sports Act aims to create clearer rules for NIL deals, especially those arranged through third parties such as boosters and collectives. One of their major goal is to reduce tampering, which is clearly making things tough for coaches. Remember how Dabo Swinney lost LB Luke Ferrelli to Ole Miss because of tampering?

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This proposal is aimed at protecting schools from all this. It would allow athletes to transfer schools once without having to sit out a season, but it would also introduce a five-year eligibility window that limits how long a player can compete in college sports. It also includes access to medical facilities even after their college career ends.

In addition, sports agents would have to register officially, and their commission on NIL deals would be capped at 5% to prevent athletes from losing too much of their earnings. All in all, this new rule is set to turn the entire world of college athletics upside down.

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President Donald Trump tried to bring in the same change before by signing executive orders aimed at finding ways to bring more structure and stability to college athletics. However, the earlier SCORE Act failed to move forward after facing opposition from groups such as the National Black Caucus and the NAACP.

But this time the urgency looks legitimate, and things might turn real fast. Now, let’s dig in and know about one of the most talked proposals, the “Lane Kiffin Law.”

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The Lane Kiffin Rule

Well, on one side, the entire league is worried about losing players to transfers and paying high NIL amounts, but few were thinking about the coaches leaving programs in the middle. But this rule will cover that too.

The bill includes a rule called the “Lane Kiffin Rule.” Right now, college coaches sometimes leave for a new job before their current team’s season is finished. Under this proposal, coaches would have to stay with their team until the season ends. Schools would also be banned from hiring another team’s coach before that coach’s season is over.

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It’s called the Lane Kiffin Rule because Kiffin made a sudden move to LSU just before the playoffs and ended up causing a lot of turmoil within the Rebels. Now, he did want to stay back and coach, but the team couldn’t make peace with his disloyal move. But now, under this bill, coaches will have to stick with their teams till the end.

On top of it, the bill also gives smaller conferences a chance to earn more money. It would allow conferences to combine and sell their TV rights together, but only if at least 75% of FBS schools agree. However, huge conferences like the SEC and Big Ten already make billions from their own TV deals, so they are not expected to support this idea because they have little reason to share their media revenue.

This bill will not change the workflow of college football but will also bring in positive changes for the entire league. So, let’s wait and see if this act makes it to the end or not.