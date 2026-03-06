Nick Saban Receives 7-Figure Reward From Alabama Just Before Scheduled White House Visit

It’s been more than two years since Nick Saban stepped away from the gridiron, ending an era-defining career as Alabama’s head coach. However, his relationship with the Crimson Tide continues to give. Saban now works as an ESPN analyst, but he is still getting quite the pay from Alabama.

The former Alabama head coach now holds an advisory role in the athletics department. Over the past two years, the school has paid him $1,000,000.8 for his contributions in that capacity, AL.com’s Michael Casagrande reported on X.

According to the terms of this special position, Nick Saban earns $500k per year in monthly checks of more than $41,000. He will, however, have to work for 40 hours per week inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. However, this $500,000 salary is higher than Nick Saban’s official base salary for his final coaching year in 2023. For that season, the figure was only $300,000. However, let’s not forget that there were also some major benefits that got him $11.1 million in total.

Saban now has a new office in the building. It seems understandable that he is still linked to the program and is allowed to contribute, considering he has given 17 years to it. Alabama and Nick Saban will always go hand in hand, regardless of his ties to the school.

“This is a place that will never be too far away from Miss Terry’s and my hearts,” Saban told ESPN in 2024. “There’s life after football, but I’m always going to be here for Alabama however they need me.”

Since he handed the baton to Kalen DeBoer in 2024, he’s had to watch Alabama stumble, fall and get back up from the confines of a studio. Sure, the program is now different from what Saban built it into, but he has hope in the current leadership.

“I do think Kalen DeBoer is a really good coach, and doing a good job here,” Saban said on The Pat McAfee Show. “This is a tough transition, especially in this environment that we live in, in college football, in terms of our players coming and going…”I fully support [Alabama athletic director] Greg Byrne, and what he decided to do, and how he’s done it. And I’m hoping that they get the ship going in the right direction here.”

Now, while supporting Alabama, Nick Saban is also getting involved with other elite coaches to bring in a major change in the college sports world.

Nick Saban to attend White House roundtable on college sports

Donald Trump is hosting a major gathering at the White House on March 6th, 2026. Nick Saban, Urban Meyer, and 35 other people from different parts of the sports world will talk about the possible changes they can bring in their respective fields. The former coach is easily one of the biggest voices when it comes to addressing the current state of college football.

“It’s people who could be involved in helping shape the future of college athletics and some of the solutions and strategies to structuring the athletic world going forward,” a source said to ESPN’s Heather Dinich. “It’s so preliminary, it’s hard to say anything with any sort of specificity because there hasn’t been anything provided to us in writing of that sort yet.”

The agenda of the roundtable meeting will include NIL’s current hold in college football, transfer portal chaos, and other things in college athletics. This meeting is a huge moment in the campaign for the government stepping into these operations, helping calm the situation.

NIL and the transfer portal have together created major chaos in the system. Players are getting tampered with by more money, and teams are left to fill the space with other choices when they leave. Both Saban and Meyer have long trashed the idea of pay-for-play, so this can be their chance to raise the concern officially. Let’s wait and see what changes this high-profile meeting brings to the college sports world.