Nick Saban Reveals Troubling Reality to Pat McAfee Impacting Multiple College Football Programs Midseason

Building a championship roster means nothing if coaches can’t keep their players focused on winning. Georgia, Notre Dame, Indiana, Alabama, and Texas all crashed in the same weekend, with five of the nation’s top seven teams exposed. Was it really just a coincidence, or is college football’s obsession with money, playing time, and transfers finally catching up with its biggest programs?

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Nick Saban believes the business surrounding college football is becoming a distraction inside locker rooms.

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“I talked to a college coach this week who has a bye week next week, and all he’s doing is meeting with agents,” Nick Saban said on The Pat McAfee Show. “It’s the middle of the season!”

Saban pointed to three questions increasingly shaping players’ decisions:

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“How much playing time am I getting?”

“What happens if I’m not getting enough?”

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“I’m playing well, so how much money am I going to make next year there or someplace else?”

That leaves coaches negotiating with agents and worrying about player retention when they should be preparing for opponents. Tennessee has already experienced how disruptive financial disputes can become.

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In April 2025, Tennessee’s relationship with Nico Iamaleava collapsed amid reports that his representatives sought approximately $4 million annually in NIL compensation, nearly double his previous deal. The quarterback, who had led the Volunteers to the College Football Playoff in 2024, missed practice ahead of the spring game. Josh Heupel subsequently moved on without him, although Iamaleava’s representatives denied reports of negotiations.

Michigan faced a different problem with Bryce Underwood. The former No. 1 recruit arrived with a reported multimillion-dollar NIL deal but struggled during his sophomore season. Against Penn State on October 17, he completed just 5 of 11 passes for 43 yards and two interceptions. Michigan managed only 80 yards in the first half before benching him.

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Freshman Tommy Carr took over after halftime, completing 5 of 7 passes for 47 yards while rushing for 36 yards and a touchdown. Michigan overturned a 3-0 halftime deficit to win 21-18. While there’s no evidence NIL distracted Underwood, his benching showed that financial investment doesn’t guarantee results.

Tennessee’s dispute highlights how NIL negotiations can disrupt roster stability, while Michigan’s quarterback change shows the difficult playing-time decisions coaches face regardless of a recruit’s price tag.

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Imago Credits: IMAGO

“The reason we’re seeing a lot of these inconsistencies in performance is people are struggling to sustain their intensity week in and week out,” Saban said.

“If you can’t sustain intensity, you can’t sustain the level of performance you want to sustain; you can’t play smart; you can’t play with intelligence,” he added. “It all starts with your mental energy, and that starts with your commitment to your team and to your development as a player.”

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But here’s where Saban’s argument gets complicated. The five teams that lost aren’t the only programs dealing with NIL demands and transfer uncertainty. Their opponents operate under the same system. So, are financial distractions really responsible for these upsets, or are some coaches simply managing those pressures better?

Injuries, poor execution, and coaching decisions also determine results. Yet Saban’s concerns aren’t new. During an earlier appearance on NewsNation’s BIFF, hosted by Biff Poggi, he criticized the lack of control over transfers, player compensation, and athletic department spending.

Saban previously defined success as “consistency in performance, not winning a big game.” But if every program faces the same financial pressures, the real question is which coaches can maintain that consistency despite them.