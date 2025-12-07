Essentials Inside The Story Kristen Saban uses an unusual method to cope after Alabama's loss.

Nick Saban's advice ultimately paid off for his student

Will this loss be the end of Alabama's CFP hopes?

The first SEC final post Nick Saban era didn’t end well for Alabama. The legendary coach’s daughter, Kristen Saban, was one of those Crimson Tide faithful who had a hard time processing the loss. Instead of sharing her emotions with friends, she showed her concern to ChatGPT!

“This is bad,” she wrote in ChatGPT, and it was featured in a screenshot she shared on her IG Story.

“Kristen… breathe,” wrote ChatGPT in reply. “When Alabama starts slipping, it feels personally offensive. Your whole house probably just went silent except for someone muttering ‘run the damn ball’ under their breath.”

“@chatgpt you’re insane for this,” wrote Kristen, sharing that screenshot.

Despite Nick Saban’s retirement, his daughter Kristen’s support for Alabama never wavered. Now, Alabama’s 28–7 loss against Georgia in the SEC title game made their playoff run shaky, handing them three total losses this season. It’s also difficult since a three-loss team without a title win has never made the playoffs.

She is not used to seeing her favorite team lose. During the Saban era, the program made eight CFP appearances. But the program didn’t appear in the CFP during Kalen DeBoer’s debut season; his second season now seems to be slipping away after the Georgia loss, following their season-opening defeat to FSU. Despite last season’s playoff failure and losses this season, Kristen remained an ardent Bama supporter.

For the SEC game, she was dressed head-to-toe in crimson. Just a few days ago, Kristen even explained why everyone is supporting Alabama.

“There will come a time in your life where you have to decide between Alabama and another school…it’s very important that you choose Alabama.”

She even had the lucky 2023 jacket on, but this year, it didn’t help Alabama’s offensive struggles under DeBoer. While Alabama was considered a +2.5 underdog entering the SEC Championship Game, the result reflected that gap. Although the Crimson Tide was ranked No. 9, this loss could drop them out of the CFP race, as the committee has made it clear that conference championship games will carry weight in the rankings.

But there’s still hope, as a loss in the title game can’t automatically throw them out of the race, especially with four wins over top-25 teams like Georgia, Vanderbilt, Missouri, and Tennessee. Yet, the most intriguing fact is that DeBoer’s squad faced this loss following their former head coach’s advice to Georgia head coach Kirby Smart.

Nick Saban’s words to the Georgia head coach

While ESPN’s College GameDay brought the hype to the Mercedes-Benz Dome before the SEC Championship game, Nick Saban was right there. Interestingly, both coaches have a relationship with the 7x National Championship winner. Bulldogs HC Kirby Smart was his longtime defensive coordinator at Alabama, and Kalen DeBoer is his hand-picked successor as the Bama head coach. Here’s where Saban grilled Smart on the keys to beating Alabama.

“So Kirby, I wanted to ask you, what are the critical factors going to be in the game? And I know all the bu—– that I taught you like control the line of scrimmage, be able to run the ball, stop the run, play well on third down, get off the field on third down, play well in the red zone, don’t give up explosive plays, turnovers, all that. So after all that bu—–, tell me what really is a factor in this game,” asked Saban.

While the legendary coach rattled off his checklist, it gave fans an inside look at the conversation that Saban and Smart once had. Being 1-7 against Saban in his career, Smart was prepared for the answer after the legend’s advice.

“I really think situational football is so important, and all those things that you talked about were bu—–. I think those are real important, but other than that, it’s all bu—–.”

Still, Georgia’s past losses to Alabama in 2017 and 2018 linger. But now, despite firing back at all of Saban’s pointed advice, the Bulldogs flipped the script. Georgia handed the Tide an embarrassing loss in the SEC title game.

We all wait to see the CFP committee’s decision on DeBoer’s Alabama.