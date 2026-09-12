Nick Saban Says Steve Sarkisian Made Strong Admission About Matt Patricia’s Defense Behind Arch Manning’s Struggles: “Very Surprised”

College football fans do not have to wait long for the season to turn explosive. A massive Week 2 rematch between Ohio State and Texas in Austin has everyone talking, but the real story is happening behind the headset. Last season, the Buckeyes shut down the Longhorns in a tight battle, leaving Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian searching for answers against a defense that completely threw off his game plan.

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Now, with the two teams meeting again, the biggest question is simple: Can Sarkisian figure out how to solve the Buckeyes’ defense this time? During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, legendary coach Nick Saban just revealed a fascinating admission from Sarkisian about what happened in that first matchup and how it caused Arch Manning and the Texas offense to struggle so badly against Matt Patricia’s defense.

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“I had dinner with Sark the other night, and he was very surprised at the structure they played,” Saban said. “They played a five-down front with two linebackers and a zone sync, and put Caleb Downs inside at linebacker. And it really confused Arch Manning in terms of how he read the coverages and how he processed the information.”

That defensive plan worked almost perfectly. Ohio State held Texas to only 7 points and 336 total yards of offense, tying the lowest-scoring game of the Sarkisian era in Columbus.

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The Buckeyes did not simply line up in a normal college defense. Defensive coordinator Matt Patricia used a heavy, NFL-style five-man front with two linebackers behind it. But one of the biggest surprises was All-American safety Caleb Downs.

Instead of staying deep in the secondary, Downs could move toward the box and play like a linebacker. That gave Ohio State another way to attack Texas and made it much harder for the Longhorns to know where the pressure was coming from.

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Behind that front, Ohio State also used a complicated “zone sync” coverage. The combination was designed to make the quarterback hesitate, misread the defense, and struggle to quickly identify where his receivers would be open.

For a young quarterback like Manning, it was a nightmare.

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The Texas quarterback struggled to process what he was seeing throughout the game. Manning completed only 17 of 30 passes for 170 yards, with one touchdown and one costly interception.

He also finished with a QBR of 61.5, one of his lowest marks.

The numbers tell only part of the story, though. The bigger problem was that Manning never seemed completely comfortable against the Buckeyes’ changing defensive looks.

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But as the teams prepare to square off once again, Sarkisian isn’t letting himself get fooled twice. Both squads deliberately ran incredibly vanilla, basic schemes during their Week 1 games to keep their real strategies off the film and force the other to guess.

Ohio State practically sleepwalked through their opener, while Texas coasted to a dominant 59-7 blowout against Texas State, giving Patricia very little new tape to study. Sarkisian openly acknowledged to the media that Patricia is an elite coordinator who always keeps an extra card up his sleeve. “I promise you what they ran last week… we’re not going to get,” Sarkisian admitted.

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The stakes are much higher this time, and Saban has a warning for Ohio State. The Buckeyes have a powerful defensive line that can take over a game by itself, averaging more than 3 sacks per game last season.

But the good news is, Texas is coming in with better weapons on the outside and more explosive playmakers than it had in the last matchup.

Manning is also playing with supreme confidence, fresh off a Week 1 game where he looked incredibly sharp, throwing for 305 yards and 4 touchdowns, connecting with new targets like transfer wideout Cam Coleman.

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Saban stressed that if Ohio State relies too heavily on standard packages and gets sloppy, they are going to get hurt.

“If they give up big plays, turn the ball over, or don’t control the line of scrimmage, they’re going to get beat,” Saban said.

This game is shaping up to be a legendary battle of adjustments. Advanced metrics ahead of kickoff give the Buckeyes a slight 54% win probability, with the point spread sitting at a razor-thin 1.5 points.

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If Texas wants to exact its revenge and defend its home turf, its offensive line has to keep Manning clean against a fierce pass rush, and Sarkisian must find a way to crack Patricia’s defensive vault before the game slips away.