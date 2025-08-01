Nick Saban Sets Unusual Off-Field Record With Many Newborns in Alabama

When Nick Saban arrived at Tuscaloosa in 2007, he’d promised a comeback. Joining a program that had gone just 67-55 in the decade prior, including a 39-41 record in SEC play and three 2-6 seasons, the challenge was steep. Saban was no rookie either. He’d already shown his mettle at Michigan State and LSU. So, of course, when he joined Alabama, it was a given that he’d flourish. But perhaps we failed to guess exactly how much.

So, while the legend’s resume is littered with multiple SEC titles and championships, his most eccentric achievement lies in a quiet corner, specifically the maternity ward. As per a head-turning stat from the state health department, a staggering 994 babies in Alabama had been named either Nicholas, Nick or Saban through 2007 to 2015—Nicholas led the charge with 950.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And from 2007 to date, 37 babies have been named Saban throughout the state, with Tide Fans naming 1,330 babies Nicholas, and 29 as Nick. It’s also worth noting that the name Nicholas might also be popular because of its biblical significance—its usage peaked in 2000 (320 newborns carried the name). When Coach Saban began his tenure at Tuscaloosa, the name was used 158 times. That decreased to 34 in 2023, and 27 last year. However, what’s even more hilarious is how this naming spree would be entirely dependent on the team’s performance in a particular season…

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In 2007, the total number of Alabamians named Saban stood at two. Then, after the coach won his first national championship title, four Sabans were born. As per The Wall Street Journal, when the team would struggle, no newborns would be named after the legendary head coach. “Even the name Nicholas became less popular,” WSJ noted. Except for 2008, 2015, and 2021, there was a Saban born in all the other years. The phenomenon was not just limited to Coach Saban, though.

AD

It also happened for Paul “Bear” Bryant, who coached the Crimson Tide from 1958 to 1982, and won six national titles with the team. The usage of “Bear” and “Bryant” saw a surge after 1958, with the latter seeing its biggest spike (45) in 1989. Notably, 26 years after he passed away in 1983, the name spiked again after the Crimson Tide won their first national championship under Saban. 48 Bryants were born that year. In total, 438 baby Bryants in Alabama have been born since Nick Saban’s arrival. But, for the parents of one such baby, a team-inspired name didn’t quite sit right with the internet.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

When Summer and Kevin Steele welcomed a baby boy and named him Krimson Tyde, the internet was hardly amused. The couple instantly received backlash. “I’m very shocked, I didn’t think people would make a very big deal about it,” Summer told Alabama Media Group, before adding, “The reason we named him Krimson is that we are big Alabama fans and it is a very unique name and we loved it.“ Hilariously, they found support from another couple who named their kids Alliegh Bama and Crimson Tide.

Having said that, amidst growing rumors of Saban coming out of retirement, we won’t be surprised if babies named Saban start springing up again!