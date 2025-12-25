Nick Saban Shares Special Football Moment With Grandson at Christmas Eve

For decades, Nick Saban’s holiday season was dictated by bowl game preparations. However, since his retirement in January 2024, his focus has shifted. Now, it’s all about a much smaller, more important recruit: his grandson James.

On Christmas Eve, Nick Saban shared a wholesome moment with his grandson. Clad in a blue sweatshirt, the former Alabama coach could be seen handing the football to James, splurging on the shared love for the gridiron. Despite it being his five-year-old grandson, the former Alabama coach’s facial expression is as serious as it was during his time at the Crimson Tide. His daughter, Kristen Saban, captured the wholesome moment in her Instagram story on December 24.

Well, growing up in the Saban household and not expecting a football lesson from the legend himself would be hard to imagine. When Saban’s daughter Kristen arrived at the cozy abode on Jupiter Island, Florida, flanked by an adorable James, Coach Saban, and Miss Terry, they were all smiles.

In another story from the evening, James can be seen wearing a T-shirt of Nick’s Kids Foundation, an organization founded by Nick Saban and Miss Terry to support causes for teachers, families, and children.

The family welcomed their grandson five years ago. In April 2020, Kristen gave birth to the adorable bundle of joy, weighing 9 pounds, 12 ounces. The family was overjoyed, adding another football fan. Though Nick Saban comes off as intimidating to most of his players and coaches. But for little James and his granddaughter Amelie (daughter of his son, Nicholas Saban, and wife, Kelse), the ever-intimidating head coach melts.

“I’ve mellowed enough that some little one that I love isn’t afraid of me. And I really appreciate that.”

“My kids were always afraid of me. And most of the players are a little afraid of me. But little Amelie, she’s not afraid of me at all. And I expect her to be afraid of me, and she’s not. It’s kind of shocking, actually.”

When the Sabans welcomed Amelie in 2013, Nick Saban was determined to spend more time with his children—a luxury that his demanding football life scarcely allowed.

Ever since Nick Saban hung up his boots and walked away from the gridiron, he has quietly settled into a quiet life. Often, he would have to miss his son Nicholas’ high school games, missing out on the moments that mattered the most. Now, family comes first. And Christmas is that time of the year when the whole family gathers together around the fireplace, showering each other with loads of love. Little James is cherishing all the love and warmth while enjoying the Christmas treats.

Nick Saban’s grandson enjoys the festive spirits

Christmas feels incomplete without Mr. and Mrs. Claus greeting the kids on the train. So, tapping into that core memory that Kristen cherished from her childhood, she took James along for a ride on the North Pole Express at the Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum in Calera.

“Christmas magic ✨🎅🏼🎄🚂,” Kristen shared the moment.

As the train glides along the dim tunnels, the Christmas carols softly fill the air. Once the light makes its way, Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus make their way along the train, sharing hearty greetings with the kids swarming around them, their hands full of candy and sweets, and a gleeful smile spread across their faces.

James struck a pose with them as well. With one hand wrapped around a creamy cup of hot chocolate, he held an elf doll and a candy cane close with the other.