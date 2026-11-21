Apparently, two losses aren’t enough to knock Alabama off its pedestal. Kalen DeBoer’s 8-2 Crimson Tide somehow sits at No. 3 in the latest CFP rankings, despite getting embarrassed 26-10 by Tennessee in October. The Vols have the same record, own the head-to-head victory, and are still buried six spots lower at No. 9. So, what exactly has Alabama done to deserve such favorable treatment?

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The committee has some explaining to do, and even Crimson Tide legend Nick Saban isn’t entirely sold on the hype.

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Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show on Friday, Nick Saban offered an interesting assessment of Kalen DeBoer’s team. He wasn’t dismissive of Alabama’s chances. But when asked which programs have the ingredients to win a national championship, he left the Tide out of his top three.

The conversation began with Pat McAfee joking about Alabama’s unusually favorable treatment in the rankings. He even wondered whether Nick Saban was somehow influencing the committee behind the scenes. The former Tide coach quickly shut that down.

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“Well, I have nothing to do with the college football playoff,” he began. “So I don’t call anybody. So let’s clear that air.”

Nick Saban then made something else clear. This is Kalen DeBoer’s team, and he believes Alabama has a good football squad. The problem, according to him, is figuring out which teams have the complete package needed to survive a championship run. He pointed to three particular qualities.

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“If you’re a betting man and you say, okay, who can run the ball? Who can play good defense? And who has a good quarterback? You would say Georgia has that,” he said. “Utah has that. Notre Dame has that. Everybody else maybe has a flaw somewhere along the way. Now they might be able to overcome it, but I think those three teams have the right stuff.”

Alabama wasn’t among those three. However, Nick Saban wasn’t writing off the Tide either. He estimated that seven or eight teams could realistically win the championship, with Kalen DeBoer’s team included in that group. Still, the committee’s decision has created an uncomfortable comparison with several teams sitting behind them.

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Tennessee has the same 8-2 record and owns the head-to-head victory. Texas also has a strong argument, with victories over Tennessee, Ohio State, and Ole Miss. The Longhorns are 5-0 against CFP-ranked opponents this season, strengthening their case for a higher ranking. But the committee continues to favor Kalen DeBoer’s Tide.

Chairman Hunter Yurachek defended the decision by pointing to Alabama’s consistency throughout SEC play. He highlighted the Tide’s average scoring margin of roughly 23 points in conference games, arguing that Texas hadn’t shown the same week-to-week dominance.

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“Texas is a really good football team, but the separator for us as a committee between the two is just the consistent play of Alabama throughout the season,” he said.

But critics aren’t satisfied. The ranking also drew criticism because Alabama remained at No. 3 despite a difficult weekend for several SEC opponents they beat earlier in the season. Meanwhile, Indiana had dropped five places after a comparable stretch of results the previous week.

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Former NFL offensive tackle Taylor Lewan was even more blunt during an ESPN appearance. He suggested Alabama’s position had more to do with its reputation than its current form.

“Feels like a logo play more than anything else,” he said.

He also questioned whether the committee was giving too much weight to early-season victories without properly considering player health and how teams are performing now. It’s another criticism Alabama will have to live with as the playoff discussion intensifies.

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Meanwhile, Kalen DeBoer isn’t spending the week arguing about committee decisions.

“Tell us when we need to go, where to go, when to be there and who we’re playing, and we’ll be ready,” he said.

Alabama still has work to do, with Chattanooga and Auburn remaining on its regular-season schedule before the postseason picture becomes clearer. The committee has already made its decision. Now Kalen DeBoer’s team has to show whether that confidence was justified.