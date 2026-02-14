Nick Saban Takes Huge Step to Fix 28-Year Dad Guilt After Daughter Kristen’s Painful Admission

After creating one of the most dominant coaching dynasties at Alabama, for a coach who mastered the 2-minute drill, Nick Saban is now learning that the most important moments can’t be timed. During his time as a Division I head coach in the NCAA, Saban sacrificed a lot of family time, especially with his daughter, who’s now holding the clock. The legendary is leaving no stone unturned to make up for lost time.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On Friday, when Nick Saban’s daughter, Kristen Saban, answered the question about her favorite way to spend time as a family after her dad’s retirement, it clearly showed the coach is now fully embracing his role as a father, indicating that there is a feeling of guilt in Saban for missing all those precious moments with his daughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Every chance we get, we’re together,” wrote Kristen on her IG story. “Way more now than before. If there’s a trip or something work-related, he includes us in everything so we can do it together.”

It reflects a daughter’s happiness at getting the chance to spend time with the whole family, especially her dad. But during his long head coaching tenure, starting from 1990 and ending in 2023, that scenario was totally different. Surely, Nick’s coaching job demanded a busy schedule, but not getting time to spend with Dad was really hurting Kirsten.

ADVERTISEMENT

That shows when, in an interview with WVTM13 Sports Director Ryan Hennessy after her dad’s retirement, Kristen shared a moment from her father-daughter stories. She said she generally didn’t get a response from his dad over the phone when he was coaching. But one time she got a response when he was on vacation in Florida, after Alabama’s 17th season.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

ADVERTISEMENT

“I get him on the phone this time, before when he was in the office, I would be lucky if I would get him,” said Kristen.

While Saban is now dedicated to reconnecting with his family, he isn’t stepping away from the game entirely. Fans can still get his insights as he joins ESPN’s College GameDay, a role that offers the flexibility his head coaching job never could.

ADVERTISEMENT

Throughout this journey, he always received his family’s support. Looking back, it feels like the coach put all his effort into making his on-field success materialize. Starting from Toledo, he had stops at LSU and Michigan State. He brought each program to new heights, culminating in his dynasty at Alabama.

Nick Saban’s success story ended on an emotional note

When Saban walked away after the 2023 season, he left behind a staggering legacy built over 28 seasons. His 297-71-1 record, seven national titles, and an unprecedented run at Alabama that included sixteen straight 10-win seasons and 49 first-round NFL draft picks underscore why his departure was such an emotional moment for the sport.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The University of Alabama has been a very special place to Terry and me. We have enjoyed every minute of our 17 years being the head coach at Alabama as well as becoming a part of the Tuscaloosa community,” said Saban. “The goal was always to help players create more value for their future, be the best player they could be, and be more successful in life because they were part of the program. Hopefully, we have done that, and we will always consider Alabama our home.”

It reflects Nick Saban’s dedication as a coach and his family’s support in reaching him at that position. Even for Kristen, that retirement moment was sad too.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was sad, but I think we are at peace with it now,” said Kristen.

Saban’s legacy will never be forgotten in Tuscaloosa, and Kristen still often gets the spotlight for her update as a true Bama fan.