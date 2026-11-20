LSU’s season has been a letdown for a team that opened the year ranked in the top 10. The Tigers are 6-4 after back-to-back home losses to Alabama and then Texas. In their most recent one-point loss, quarterback Sam Leavitt became a big topic of discussion after throwing three interceptions. In the end, LSU’s playoff hopes were almost gone. On The Pat McAfee Show on Friday, ESPN’s Nick Saban pointed to the causes: LSU’s turnovers, aka Leavitt.

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“What’s LSU’s issue? To me, turning the ball over, and the quarterback’s been responsible for that to a large degree,” Saban remarked. “If you could just eliminate his bad plays, LSU would be in a completely different position than they’re in right now because they turn the ball over, what, six times in the last three or four games in the red zone and get no points out of it. I mean, that’s tough to overcome.”

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The former Alabama coach was weighing in a week after LSU’s latest loss and a day before the Tigers’ trip to Tennessee. The numbers back him up on the turnover issue.

Leavitt has thrown 12 interceptions in 10 games, leading the conference. Against Texas, three interceptions, two of them in the red zone, helped sink LSU in a 22-21 loss. Leavitt finished 27 of 37 for 244 yards and two touchdowns but also lost three passes to the same Texas defender. It again supports Saban’s comment about the quarterback making plays.

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“I respect him as a competitor. He plays hard. He makes a lot of plays,” he said.

His assessment of Leavitt came shortly after a surprising take on head coach Lane Kiffin’s move to LSU.

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“I think if Lane stays at Ole Miss, because of Lane’s history of success on offense, they would have been able to build a team around Trinidad Chambliss a little different than the team they have,” Saban said. “They don’t have the skilled players on offense that they had a year ago at Ole Miss. They would have had them if Lane would have stayed there”

This coming from Saban is especially surprising because he’s among those who advised Kiffin in favor of LSU. Kiffin sought advice from Saban and Pete Carroll before leaving Ole Miss for LSU.

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In fact, Saban told him, “You’ll always regret if you don’t go to LSU… It’s the best job in America,” Kiffin remembered in January.

Now he basically said Kiffin left a program on the verge of something special and walked into a situation that has proven far more difficult than many expected.

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Kiffin has offered his own explanation of the struggles over the season, though not in response to Saban. After the Texas loss, he said LSU outplayed the Longhorns, even if that doesn’t win games.

“There are a lot of areas of the game and say we outplayed them to win the game,” Kiffin told the reporters. “But again, that’s not how it works. It doesn’t work that way. And so just disappointed for our players, our fans. That game comes down to one play and all the hard plays through the game, man, we just don’t run out and cover the guy and make the play really easy, and they walk in the end zone.”

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As for Leavitt’s interceptions, Kiffin labeled them “poor decisions,” not a crisis that needs to be dealt with. Previously in September, after a win over Louisiana Tech, he said Leavitt needs to take better care of the ball.

Meanwhile, his former team hasn’t had it easy either. Ole Miss entered the season under first-year head coach Pete Golding, coming off a College Football Playoff semifinal and its first 13-win season. The Rebels rose to No. 4 after beating LSU in September, but two more losses in the last two weeks dropped them to No. 25 in the CFP rankings.

Leavitt’s situation comes down to a trade-off. Bringing in Saban’s assessment, LSU’s concern is that they haven’t been enough to offset the mistakes. While one drive can put them in position to score, they can hand over the momentum to the other team on the very next play.

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For both programs, the next few weeks matter more than the debate over how they got here. LSU still has games left to show that its quarterback can protect the ball, and Ole Miss has the chance to stop its slide. Whatever the Tigers do in those games, Saban’s comments will follow Kiffin and Leavitt until the turnovers stop.