Nick Saban Touted to Make German Powerhouse That Made Him a Billionaire Sponsor Alabama Football

The new era of college football isn’t just about NIL deals; it’s about corporate logos on jerseys. The NCAA has allowed the programs to have branding on their jerseys from next season onwards. While the likes of Texas are still against the idea, several colleges have embraced it. Arkansas became the first SEC program to announce a sponsorship deal, and Alabama could now be next. Some believe the sponsor could be a German automotive company with ties to Nick Saban.

Even two years after his retirement, Nick Saban remains closely connected to Alabama. This isn’t limited to his presence in the stadium during Bama games or him choosing the Tide every time at College GameDay. Behind the scenes, Saban’s presence is still a draw for high school recruits. Now, he could support the program in another way: sponsorship.

On3’s Andy Staples backed the former Alabama head coach to sponsor Alabama through a partnership with Dream Motor Group. That would mean Saban could use his network of multiple Mercedes-Benz dealerships to help sponsor the program.

It makes sense, considering that Mercedes-Benz already operates a major manufacturing plant in Tuscaloosa. A sponsorship deal between Mercedes and Alabama would benefit both, with the car company increasing its brand visibility while possibly providing NIL funds for Bama athletes.

Dream Motor Group owns at least two Mercedes-Benz dealerships in the Birmingham area, located in Hoover and Irondale. As a result, the possibility of a sponsorship deal remains strong. While Mercedes-Benz appears to be the most natural fit, Saban also has ties to other luxury car brands. He is connected to Ferrari, Toyota, Lexus, and Subaru through the luxury vehicle group he co-owns with Joe Agresti and Steve Cannon.

Having a program legend become a sponsor would be a story in itself. While Saban earned more than $150 million during his coaching career, his post-retirement business ventures have grown rapidly. The Dream Motor Group partnership is reportedly pushing Saban’s net worth toward the billion-dollar mark. Recent reports indicate the group generates nearly $2 billion in annual revenue.

Apart from that, Saban also has a long-standing partnership with Aflac. In his latest move, he purchased a minority stake in the Nashville Predators, an NHL team.

How much does Nick Saban earn in his role at Alabama?

Alabama will always be home for Nick Saban. Even after retiring, Saban chose to remain involved with the program by taking on an advisory role. The position reportedly requires him to spend around 40 hours per week working inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. So, how much is the Crimson Tide paying him to stay involved?

Interestingly, Saban now earns more annually in this role than he once did in base salary as Alabama’s head coach. His advisory position reportedly pays around $500,000 per year, compared to the $300,000 base salary he once earned early in his coaching tenure. Of course, Saban was compensated through various incentives and bonuses throughout his coaching career.

Now, the legendary coach has a new office and is expected to help guide the football program with his experience and insight. With a possible sponsorship also in line, Saban could shape Alabama’s future without being on the sidelines.