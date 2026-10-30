Nick Saban Urges Steve Sarkisian to Make Tough Call on “High Profile” Arch Manning With “Entitled” Warning to Texas QB

Quarterback Arch Manning played a key role when Texas beat No. 7 Ole Miss 34-27 on October 24, but his three turnovers kept questions about his consistency alive. The Longhorns led Ole Miss 24-3 at halftime, coming off two straight 27-24 losses that sent them from No. 1 to No. 19. They nearly surrendered the lead before regaining it late, leaving the quarterback at the center of it.

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Nick Saban addressed Manning’s situation on The Pat McAfee Show on October 30, arguing that head coach Steve Sarkisian must be willing to hold the quarterback accountable. With Texas still chasing a place in the College Football Playoff, the former Alabama coach believes the possibility of losing his starting job could be exactly what Manning needs.

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“The threat that [Arch Manning] may not be entitled to the job may be something that motivates him,” said Nick Saban on The Pat McAfee Show, reported by ESPN College Football on X.

Saban’s point was not that Manning cannot lead Texas. Instead, he stressed that potential and reputation cannot outweigh consistency, especially when the Longhorns need to win the rest of their games to strengthen their playoff hopes.

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“I think that’s up to Arch,” Saban said, explaining that Sarkisian had already made his expectations clear to the quarterback. The coach reportedly told Manning that Texas could not win with the kind of performances he had produced in some games.

Saban acknowledged that making a change would be difficult given Manning’s profile and the talent he has shown. But he also believes Sarkisian cannot afford to rule out the possibility if the quarterback continues to struggle.

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“It’s always a tough decision for a coach to make a change like that when you have a high-profile player who’s very capable and has shown at times he’s very capable. But at the same time, I think if Arch doesn’t continue to play with consistency, Sark’s gonna keep [the option of making a QB change] in the bag,” Saban said.

The pressure had already begun to build before the Ole Miss game. After consecutive 27-24 losses to Oklahoma and Florida, Manning had committed costly turnovers in both, and Sarkisian gave backup K.J. Lacey Jr. additional first-team practice repetitions as he considered his options.

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Sarkisian stuck with Manning against Ole Miss, and it worked out because Texas won. Manning threw for 212 yards and a touchdown, and he ran in two more, including the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter. But he also threw two interceptions and lost a fumble, which is exactly why Saban’s worry about consistency still matters.

Saban’s view is that the fear of losing the job can push a player hard, even someone as talented and as closely watched as Manning.

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“I always say, the bench is a pretty good motivator, especially if a guy’s a great competitor, which I think Arch is,” Saban said. “So the threat that he may not be entitled to the job may be something that motivates him and keeps him motivated through the rest of the season.”

Texas improved to 5-2 after beating Ole Miss, and the Longhorns still have Mississippi State, Missouri, LSU, Arkansas, and Texas A&M remaining on their schedule, leaving little room for another setback.

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Sarkisian also admitted that Texas was far from perfect against Ole Miss. The Longhorns committed 14 penalties for 134 yards and allowed the Rebels to erase their 24-3 halftime deficit before regaining control late in the game.

The Ole Miss win gave Texas a needed boost, yet it did not erase the turnovers or the questions surrounding the quarterback. If the Longhorns are to make a serious playoff push, Manning will need to show that he can deliver without putting his team in danger.