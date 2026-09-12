Nick Saban Warns Kalen DeBoer of Familiar Alabama Nightmare: “Never Played Well”

Kentucky is not the sort of place Alabama can simply sleepwalk through, and Nick Saban has a very specific reason for saying so. Before Kalen DeBoer takes his team into Lexington, the former Alabama coach pointed back to his own trips there, including one that required one of the wildest finishes of his LSU tenure.

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“My experience is we never played very well when we played at Kentucky,” Nick Saban said during College GameDay in Austin on September 12. “We needed the Blue Grass Miracle to win there one time [at LSU]. I got to go with Bama. This team is a young team. I think it’s gonna be a close game. I think Kentucky is better than people think.”

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The matchup also comes at an awkward point for Alabama. The Crimson Tide are ranked No. 12, have a first-year starting quarterback in Keelon Russell, and are facing a Kentucky team led by first-year head coach Will Stein. Kentucky opened with a 45-13 win over Youngstown State, while Alabama handled East Carolina 48-10. As for the game, Nick Saban talked about, it came down to the final play.

LSU trailed Kentucky 30-27 with less than a minute left when Devery Henderson caught a 74-yard touchdown pass from Marcus Randall. The ball had been deflected by Kentucky’s defense before Henderson came down with it, giving LSU a 33-30 win.

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Saban’s decision to pick Alabama in the matchup was about more than his connection to the Tide. Alabama has already shown plenty of firepower. The Tide scored 48 points against East Carolina, and Russell looked comfortable in his first start. But Saturday is a completely different setting. Russell is making his first road SEC start, and Kentucky has a new staff trying to turn Kroger Field into a difficult place to play again. Stein’s team also has a QB who arrived with something to prove.

Kenny Minchey transferred from Notre Dame and threw for 301 yards and four touchdowns in his Kentucky debut. The Wildcats did not turn the ball over and did not allow a sack in that game. The competition level will jump sharply against Alabama, but the opening performance gave Kentucky a reason to believe it can keep this game competitive. Still, the bigger concern for Alabama is the environment.

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Kentucky has won three straight SEC home games by comfortable margins (includes the 2025 season), and Stein has already spent the week trying to make the atmosphere uncomfortable for the visitors. Ahead of Alabama’s visit to Lexington, Stein asked fans to arrive 45 to 30 minutes before kickoff and stay on their feet, yelling at the visitors. He even joked about fans bringing flasks into Kroger Field. The goal is to make Keelon Russell uncomfortable.

He looked comfortable, though, against East Carolina, accounting for 342 total yards and leading Alabama in rushing with 86 yards. But handling a defense is one thing when the quarterback can hear the play call. Doing it when 65,000 people are trying to drown out the offense is another. Kalen DeBoer, though, has spent the week preparing for exactly that.

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“We need to communicate,” he said, explaining that crowd noise makes communication harder not only between Russell and the coaches, but between the quarterback and the players lined up outside. Alabama has also disrupted its practice environment to simulate the noise it expects in Lexington. Yet, Kentucky has another advantage this year.

The Wildcats have spent the week treating the Alabama game as a chance to announce Stein’s arrival. Their 2026 home schedule was built around fan themes, and Saturday’s game is a Stripe Out combined with Heroes Day. Kentucky’s athletic department specifically promoted the idea of a packed, connected stadium for its biggest home games. All that combined, and we might be looking at a potential upset.