Nick Saban’s Alabama Shadow Emerges as Real Recruiting Role Clarified by Fox Sports Analyst

Nick Saban may have left the sidelines, but he’s far from retired. The legendary coach remains deeply involved in Alabama football, subtly guiding Kalen DeBoer’s transition. Think of it as a seasoned pilot handing over the controls but remaining in the cockpit. He’s not just a spectator; he’s actively recruiting top talent. How else do you explain his photoshoots with five-star recruits like running back Ezavier Crowell? Saban might not call plays, but he still calls the shots. Alabama’s recent surge in five-star commitments proves that his influence remains potent.

Alabama’s 2026 class is filled with 19 commits and has a national ranking of 5th. But what turns most heads is they already have 4 five-stars and 7 four-stars in their team. Their latest win? WR Cederian Morgan is a 6’4, 210-pound freak straight out of Alexander City, AL. While Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb remain the reason behind his move to Bama, the internet was buzzing with a spicy theory.

A few days back, Tennessee sports fan RJ Ellison hit X with a bomber about Alabama’s recruiting: “Courtney Morgan, the GM, likes my post about Saban still recruiting for Alabama. I knew it was not ‘All DeBoer’ doing all the work! 🤣” So, Ellison tweeted before saying, “Saban is still recruiting for y’all; it’s ok to admit it,” and Bama’s GM Courtney Morgan liking the post sure means something. And even Adapt and Respond’s host, RJ Young, is pointing at the same.

“I also think that Nick Saban ain’t necessarily running things, but he is still very much rooting for, pulling for, and recruiting on behalf of Alabama. That’s not nothing. It is becoming, I believe, much more of an heirloom to say that you played for Nick Saban than any other coach probably in history because so many of those guys are not just in the NFL now, but they were great college players who have become great NFL players,” Young said. Now, the pipeline of 5-star recruits like Jireh Edwards making their way to Bama shows that it’s not just Kalen DeBoer who’s behind it.

Let’s be real, who wouldn’t want to join a program with that kind of history? Nick Saban’s unparalleled success in turning college players into NFL stars is a major magnet for young recruits. “I’m thinking about guys like Devonte Smith and Jalen Hurts, who now have won a Super Bowl together with the Philadelphia Eagles. And if you beat a Nick Saban team, you’re holding on to that.” Young added. And above all, Nick Saban even supported Kalen DeBoer in his initial coaching days.

Amid Alabama’s coaching transition, Kalen DeBoer draws heavily on Nick Saban’s institutional knowledge for guidance on staff and roster decisions. “So he’s just been amazing. And not just for me, but I know [defensive coordinator] Kane Wommack and the defensive staff are excited about having continued conversations, just talking ball. We have great coaches on our staff, but you can’t help but make sure that you utilize that resource in Coach Saban,” DeBoer said. On top of that, Nick Saban even helped him to recruit guys like Kadyn Proctor and Keelon Russell.

So, believe it or not, Bama’s success still hinges on Nick Saban, but it looks like not everyone believes that!

Paul Finebaum’s tough verdict on Nick Saban’s legacy

Even though Nick Saban is no longer Alabama’s head coach, his influence on the program’s recruiting remains significant. Many fans attribute Alabama’s recruiting success to Saban, but not everyone agrees he is the driving force. Fox Sports analyst Paul Finebaum provided an alternative perspective on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning podcast.

“Saban still walks around and can be seen, and not that that is helping you get a five-star recruit, but I think a lot of people just forgot that it is Alabama,” Finebaum said. “Alabama is the brand. Alabama is the brand that has been around college football since the Rose Bowl of the 1920s, and again, I would laugh sometimes when I would hear young people say it’s only Nick Saban; that’s not true… When a recruit lands in Tuscaloosa or drives through that city and sees the sights that everybody has seen throughout the course of history, it resonates.” So, for Paul Finebaum, Alabama’s success doesn’t just rely on Nick Saban.

Alabama’s success, Finebaum stressed, long predates Nick Saban. The program boasts 18 national championships, twelve before Saban arrived in Tuscaloosa. Even from 2000 to 2006, Alabama secured four top-15 recruiting classes. This rich history explains the program’s enduring appeal, even without Saban. His departure didn’t derail them; under Kalen DeBoer, they achieved a 9-4 overall record and a 5-3 SEC mark. That’s sure a big feat, but those 6 championship victories under Nick Saban sure mean something.

With 18 commitments and a top-seven national ranking for the 2026 class, Alabama shows no signs of slowing. Saban’s influence lingers, but Alabama’s winning machine continues its relentless march.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad