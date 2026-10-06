Nick Saban’s Blunt Message to Alabama Boosters Could Be a Lesson for Kalen DeBoer to Emulate His Success: “Kiss My A**”

When Nick Saban officially stepped down, everyone knew college football was losing a legend, but nobody realized just how fast the wolves would gather at the gates of Tuscaloosa. In this sport, the pressure doesn’t wait around for you to get comfortable, and Saban’s successor, Kalen DeBoer, found that out immediately. Even though DeBoer managed to match Saban’s early career record of 25-8, he has already had to deal with a deeply restless donor network.

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Looking at the massive contrast in how both men deal with the administrative suites, there is a giant lesson DeBoer needs to copy if he wants to control the tide.

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Saban’s recent appearance on NewsNation’s BIFF podcast with Biff Poggi blew the lid off the exact blueprint behind his seven national championships. He didn’t build the greatest dynasty in college football history by playing nice with institutional suits or coddling the university’s Board of Trustees.

“I made coaching so simple. I said there are two things that are important: Board of trustees, you guys can go do whatever you want, talk about whatever you want, do whatever you want,” Saban said. “But I’m focusing on two things here: not talking to Red Elephant Clubs and all that bullshit. All right? It’s how we bring players to our team and how we develop players on our team. That’s all that matters. So anything else you want to talk about, you can kiss my a**.”

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What he did was draw a massive, unapologetic line in the sand between his facility and the wealthiest donors in the state. Saban fundamentally understood that the exact second a head coach lets outside money dictate internal football business, the program’s culture starts to rot from the inside out.

When Nick Saban took the Bama job in 2007, the school’s Board of Trustees loved to stick their noses into team business. Saban wasn’t having any of it.

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Saban effectively banned the “good ol’ boys” network from his facility, even going as far as terminating the Red Elephant Club’s annual stadium picnics to eliminate distractions. The Red Elephant Club is a super-exclusive booster group packed with Alabama’s richest alumni, and traditionally, they are used to getting a say in team business.

College coaches are expected to kiss their rings to keep the money flowing. Saban fundamentally refused to play the political game, telling them to stay in their lane while he handled the actual football.

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That exact “kiss my *” energy is precisely what DeBoer needs to channel right now.

Sports analyst Paul Finebaum recently let it slip that following a tough loss early in DeBoer’s tenure, wealthy “fat cat” boosters were already panicking behind the scenes and quietly making phone calls to see what a buyout would look like. It just goes to show that without Saban’s iron fist keeping them at bay, the old booster network is trying to run the show again.

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When the media started asking questions about the mounting pressure, DeBoer took a noticeably polite approach.

Although calm, nice-guy demeanor has apparently been DeBoer’s signature style, looking kinda overly diplomatic can be taken as a sign of vulnerability by a predatory donor base.

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The very reason Saban succeeded is that he treated boosters like bank accounts, not like business partners.

DeBoer’s polite attitude runs the risk of letting them slide right back into the inner circle.

The stakes are higher than ever, especially because today’s wild financial landscape is actively stripping power away from coaches.

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Saban actually warned on the podcast that as private equity groups and corporate boards take over funding roster payrolls, coaches are going to lose their absolute authority. If DeBoer doesn’t learn to push back with Saban’s specific brand of operational arrogance, he might wake up to find corporate investors calling the shots on his team. Perhaps times have changed.

At the end of the day, history proves that winning big in Tuscaloosa requires a dictator, not a politician. Saban showed that blocking out all the administrative noise to focus 100% on elite recruiting and player development is the only metric that actually matters.

If DeBoer wants to break, the post-Saban curse and secure his long-term legacy at Alabama, his best move isn’t trying to make nice in the boardroom, it’s looking the fat cats right in the eye and telling them exactly where they can kiss.