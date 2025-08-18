Nick Saban’s Daughter Admits No Longer Feeling ‘Obligated’ to Alabama in Big Announcement to 90K Fans

“It was a really fun four years at the university… I cherish being able to see firsthand what all my dad accomplished while I was a student.” Football is more than just a Saturday tradition if you were raised in the Saban family; it’s almost a part of your DNA. Kristen, the adopted daughter of Nick Saban and Terry, was closely involved in the sport because of her father. Her career has since moved across sports and business. Kristen has also built an online brand named ShopMy- Kristen Saban’s handpicked recommendations.

Her website’s tagline states, “If you’re from the south and attend(ed) an SEC football school, you know that we dress up for game day. It’s just who we are, and we have fun with it!” Her lifestyle content has taken on new layers since her father’s retirement. When Nick Saban debuted a rugged Indiana Jones-style hat during a chilly College GameDay broadcast in South Bend, it immediately went viral. Kristen jumped in, sharing links to where fans could buy the look on her Instagram story, a perfect example of how she bridges football culture with her own style.

In a recent IG story, she admitted the focus of her page is shifting, “For those of you that have stuck with me on here in the middle of a posting hiatus, I’m now asking what y’all want to see more of! GameDay outfits will continue, but I will warn you, I’m not going to put as much effort into it as I did when we were still coaching. I just don’t feel a major obligation to that anymore. I plan to travel to some College GameDay sets, so that could be fun to walk you through. But tell me what else you want to see so we can get in the swing of things.”

The message was clear: while Alabama game days might still be featured on her page, they will no longer be the primary highlight of the page. That honesty struck a chord with Tide fans who had followed her GameDay walk-throughs for years. While her father was still coaching, Kristen leaned into the role, posting outfits, behind-the-scenes glimpses, and rallying the fanbase. With her dad’s retirement shifting the family’s day-to-day dynamic, she made it clear she doesn’t feel tied to the same “obligations” anymore. Now, she’s signalling a chapter beyond Tuscaloosa Saturdays.

Kristen Saban Setas on her dad’s retirement

When Nick Saban announced his retirement following the 2023-24 season, the college football world was stunned. But, at home, it was just “Dad” who made the decision despite his seven national titles, 28 years as head coach, and reputation as the greatest coach of all time. Even the family was taken by shock, according to Kristen. She recalled, “That morning, my mom let me know it was being heavily considered but wasn’t 100% sure… I don’t think my dad was completely set on it until he gave himself a few hours to make a decision, and he made it.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

When it came to addressing her family, Kristen also used blunt words to clear the air. She quickly put an end to internet rumors that suggested health concerns might have contributed to the retirement. She remarked, “I don’t know where this even came from but it’s absurd. Everyone in the family is in good health. Don’t believe everything you read.” She acknowledged, “I had a weird sense of relief that we were not moving forward,” pointing to a season ruined by tough times, injuries, and the never-ending grind.

Now that the family is staying in Tuscaloosa and her dad has taken a seat in ESPN’s College GameDay chair, Kristen is also prepared for a new chapter. She says, “Alabama is home,” and she has no plans to leave the state, as her son is enrolled in school. Regarding Nick, Kristen is “almost certain” that she will write another book, but more than anything, she is just happy to be spending time with her father again. “For my whole life I’ve shared him with the world. Now, I can finally just have him be ‘Dad, ‘” she said.