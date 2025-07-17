Nick Saban’s Daughter Breaks Silence on His Coaching Return After 4-Word Message to Alabama

Nick Saban‘s daughter, Kristen Saban, sure knows how to keep things spicy. But she also knows how to clear things up for the curious minds. In her latest Instagram story on July 17, she burst the bubble of the hopeful. With the backdrop of The Themesters ‘Frolic’, she wrote, “Apparently, some of yall feel trolled by my last story of nick’s walkout…he’s not coming back to coaching, hate to break it to you 😂 you had your time.” She jotted those down on a chic picture of hers rocking black shades and a chill smile.

Now, the story that got everyone talking is her previous 4-word message, which said, “Damn, I miss this.” She wrote that on the video she uploaded of “Alabama’s walkout” with Nick Saban leading the Tide onto the field. It was pure fire and emotion. No wonder Kristen Saban misses the excitement of the moment. But we know now that we won’t be seeing the GOAT in that same scenario again.