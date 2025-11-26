Nick Saban’s Daughter Changes Stance on Kalen DeBoer Amid Penn State News

Essentials Inside The Story Nick Saban's daughter shows support to Kalen DeBoer

Kalen DeBoer's resurgence at Alabama

Penn State rumors floating around the Alabama HC

The Alabama Crimson Tide suffered a season-opening loss, and fan outrage was at a high. Meanwhile, rumors about Penn State’s interest in Kalen DeBoer boiled up. Amidst all that, Kristen Saban stepped into the chaos with various cryptic messages. Yet after blasting DeBoer for a few weeks, she calls for unity.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“In this strange new era of college football that we’re all adjusting to, I’m sharing this not as a call-out, but as a reminder. Support your team. Support your staff, Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban said on Instagram.

Appreciate the work being poured in right now, every single day, for you as fans. So much happens behind the scenes that most will never see, but the effort, sacrifice, and commitment are real.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She posted a hype video for Kalen DeBoer and Alabama’s constant grind. However, Kristen didn’t stop there; she even backed DeBoer’s efforts. When a fan commented on her post saying, “This is why I believe Deboer is our guy. Saban helped select him. He needs the opportunity to build on this dynasty, but during very different times. RT4EVER!”

Kristen supported DeBoer, saying, “All it takes is support and time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristen Saban (@kristennsaban) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

This clearly indicates her conviction in DeBoer’s abilities.

Back on September 3, Kristen engaged with Bama Sports, which posted a “then vs. now” comparison showing the difference in discipline and accountability between Nick Saban’s era and Kalen DeBoer’s. Showing a striking difference, players are now recording TikTok videos and dancing after losses. Kristen didn’t just like the post but even reshared it with a bold caption.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“Not trying to be a boomer, but it’s undeniable how different the culture is now. Playing football at Alabama used to mean something. Now, it just seems like guys use it for clout.” Kirsten Saban said.

That shift in tone makes sense.

Slowly but surely, Alabama is finally finding its momentum under Kalen DeBoer. They won four back-to-back games against AP poll teams this season. DeBoer also owns a 15-3 record against top 25 teams in his five combined seasons at Fresno State, Washington, and Alabama. This is a testament to how well his team can handle the game under intense pressure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though last year they couldn’t enter the playoffs, DeBoer’s nine wins were tied for the most by a first-year head coach in Alabama’s history, matching legendary Alabama coach Frank Thomas’s record in 1931. With these records, he’s also endeavoring to bring a cultural shift from the Saban era.

He has introduced music at practice, increased the teams’ and players’ social media presence, and made assistant coaches available for interviews, which is a more open approach than Saban’s rigid measures.

The most notable change to date remains the move to morning practices for the first time in 17 years. However, this method not only allowed players to complete their football practices before classes but also provided them with a perfect afternoon for recovery and film study. Even though Kristen Saban saw it late, DeBoer is doing well with the program.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s precisely why other teams are eyeing him.

Penn State’s alum shuts down Kalen DeBoer’s news

With Florida and LSU dominating the coaching market with their battle for Lane Kiffin, Penn State falls in the search to replace James Franklin. After weeks of getting linked with top coaches, Kalen DeBoer’s name popped up as a perfect fit last week. With a 121-18 record, DeBoer seems to be an ideal candidate for Penn State.

But it looks like even DeBoer’s falling off the charts, leaving them with second-tier options.

The most significant blow came in from Penn State itself, as PSU alum and analyst Langdon Tengwall bluntly shut down the growing buzz around DeBoer, saying, “DeBoer ain’t happening.”

This short message dashed the dreams of thousands of Nittany Lions fans who were still holding out hope after Centre Daily News’ Jon Sauber discussed the chances of The Game with Ryan Fowler.

“He’s been one of Penn State’s top targets from the beginning,” Sauber said. “The loss to Oklahoma nudged the door open a little bit. I still think Alabama would have to miss the playoffs for this to become a real possibility. It would include a loss to Auburn to end the year.”

Despite the loss, Alabama remains in the playoff conversation, holding the 10th spot after Week 13. However, those two losses did hamper their chances, and a third loss against Auburn might keep them out of the playoffs for the second consecutive year.

So, that’s the kind of uncertainty Penn State’s avoiding right now. If not Kalen DeBoer, who’s Penn State actually eyeing?