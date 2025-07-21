Nick Saban’s Daughter Faces Unpleasant Alabama Fan Behavior as Father’s Future Cleared

There are some benefits and some disadvantages when your dad is the most legendary coach in college football history. Kristen Saban has seen both sides up close. Whether it is being loved by Alabama fans like she’s their family or regularly being the unofficial newsbreaker of the Saban family, she has seen it all. A few days back, she put a stop to the Nick Saban coming back to coaching rumors with just one sentence. She wrote on her Instagram story, “He’s not coming back to coaching, hate to break it to you 😂 you had your time.” But sometimes, even the daughter of Nick Saban has to pause, blink twice, and ask herself, ‘Is this real life…’ College football fans are passionate, and we love that. But occasionally, that passion slides straight into someone’s inbox without a game plan.

Kristen Saban Setas, daughter of a guy who has a 9-foot bronze statue at Alabama, found herself at the center of one such moment this week. Out of nowhere, a total stranger decided the best way to secure Alabama vs. Georgia tickets was by messaging Kristen directly on Instagram—yes, really. Not an old friend. Not someone she’s met once at an alumni tailgate. It’s one thing to be a diehard Alabama fan. It’s another to slide into Nick Saban’s daughter’s DMs like you’re asking your cousin for extra Chick-fil-A sauce. And yes, she clapped back. Hard.

The message she got was short, sweet, and wildly presumptuous. The message read, “Girl! I need 2 AL vs GA tix for 9/27.” Kristen shared it on her Instagram story with a caption that should be printed on T-shirts in Tuscaloosa: “Yeah, so…this is not how you approach someone you’ve literally never met. Goodluck with the tickets, girlfriend.” The delivery was pure Saban. No yelling, no drama, just a calm but crushing checkdown. You could practically hear the stadium crowd go ‘oooooohhhhh’ if there was one. This was the verbal equivalent of a fourth-and-goal stand.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

It’s not hard to imagine how often Kristen gets these messages. Last year, she had some bad experiences with some fans when they commented on her outfit and her gait. She wrote, “It’s really disappointing to see such hateful comments from a fan base I thought as friends/family for the last 17 years over an outfit and the way I walk (I have had an Achilles injury/abnormality since birth),” she said. “For my own sanity, I am stepping away from sharing anything football/family related. Thank God for retirement.”

But this time it was different. She is back to covering family and football on her Instagram. Kristen is getting a lot of unhinged comments like these for tickets that go for like $500 on a bad day. She didn’t leak the name of the person, didn’t go off, but her sarcasm did all the heavy lifting. And now that Nick Saban’s coaching future is officially cleared up. He’s staying retired, folks, at least for now. So fans seem more desperate than ever to cling to every piece of Tide history. Kristen’s response was a reminder that, no, being the GOAT’s daughter doesn’t mean she’s a SeatGeek branch.

Look, we get it. Bama vs. Georgia is the game this fall, and tickets are hotter than a Tuscaloosa tailgate in September. But maybe, just maybe, don’t treat Kristen Saban like Ticketmaster with a last name. She’s already dealt with a lifetime of national titles, transfer portal drama, and retirement speculation. Let her enjoy her peace without fielding cold calls in the DMs. Because if there’s one thing the Saban family doesn’t fumble, it’s boundaries.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The GOAT’s shadow still looms, but can Bama afford it?

As Kristen Saban Setas clapped back at a bold fan’s DM asking for Alabama-Georgia tickets, the whispers around her father’s football future reached a new fever pitch. As Alabama fans refresh DeBoer’s win-loss record with increasing anxiety, ESPN’s Greg McElroy stirred the pot, revealing someone “very much in the know” thinks Nick Saban might not be done. And that’s all it took. From barbershops in Birmingham to SEC Twitter, the question returned: Could Saban really come back?

Colin Cowherd jumped into the speculation storm on The Herd, and while he wasn’t buying the Alabama fairy tale, he didn’t rule out a return altogether. “The idea that Alabama, who is struggling to raise $15 million a year in NIL, could buy out Kalen for $70 million and then bring Nick back on a $100 million, six-year deal? They don’t have close to that money,” Cowherd said. Even if Saban had one more run left in him, he’s not walking back through that door for a discount. “Nick’s not coming back for $12 million over two years,” Cowherd added. “Nick’s coming back, ‘I want four years guaranteed. I want $13 million per year.’ That’s $52 million minimum. Then you’ve got to buy out your coach. It’s not happening.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Which brings us right back to Kristen. While fans slide into her DMs like she’s the gatekeeper to Bryant-Denny Stadium, she’s over here swatting rumors and ticket requests like a five-star corner. In a way, that response sums up the entire Saban situation. Everyone wants something from the Sabans, but what they want might just be out of reach. Whether it’s a game ticket or a miracle return to the sidelines, the answer, for now, is still no.