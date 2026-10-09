Nick Saban’s Daughter Makes Funny “Disassociating” Admission After Father’s ESPN Docuseries Premiere

Nick Saban spent 17 seasons at Alabama building one of the most dominant programs college football has seen, and now ESPN is telling that story in six parts. The docuseries, titled Saban, premiered Thursday night with his family in attendance. One of them offered a lighter look at how the evening went.

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Kristen Saban, Nick’s daughter, shared an Instagram story during the premiere. In the image, Nick was talking with guests while Kristen stood in the background, with a caption near her head that said“dissociating.” At the bottom, she added another lighthearted comment.

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“I’ll post more tomorrow. I’m done socializing for the year,” she wrote followed by laughing emojis.

The caption and the emojis make the tone easy to read. It was a joke about a long, crowded night, not a serious statement. Her father was the center of attention at an event built around his career, and Kristen was poking fun at how tiring it can be to stay social through all of it.

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The playful post followed a far more emotional reaction in late September, when Kristen watched the finished series. She said she figured she already knew the story because she lived much of it.

“I cried. I laughed. I remembered things I had forgotten and understood things I was probably too young to understand at the time. When it ended, I just sat there in complete awe, sobbing from immense happiness and some grief,” she wrote.

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She also made clear she sees the series as bigger than the sport and that she’s proud of her father.

“It’s really about so much more than football… Dad, I’ve always been proud to be your daughter,” she added. “But watching your story told this way made me proud in an entirely different way. What a life. What a legacy. And what a gift it is to call you Dad.”

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That fits how ESPN has framed the project. Saban is a six-part ESPN Original made with Words + Pictures and directed by Russell Dinallo. It features extensive interviews with Saban and his wife, Miss Terry, along with more than 70 others, including Bill Belichick, Lane Kiffin, Kirby Smart, Tim Tebow, Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa.

The show uses hundreds of hours of footage nobody has seen before. It comes from locker rooms, practices, and team meetings. Saban says Alabama saved some of those moments without him knowing.

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It also goes back to the 2018 national championship game, when he pulled Hurts at halftime and put in Tagovailoa. And it covers his earlier jobs at Michigan State, LSU, and the Miami Dolphins.

There’s a lot to get through. Saban won six national titles at Alabama, and one at LSU, and four of his players won the Heisman Trophy. His coaching philosophy, which he calls The Process, shows up all through the series.

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Saban said he and his wife, Miss Terry, felt ready to tell their story after reflecting on life beyond coaching, and that the project pushed him to examine the process behind every stop.

ESPN’s Brian Lockhart highlighted the access and rare footage, while Connor Schell of Words + Pictures called Saban a football genius and singular leader.

Episode one, The Process, aired Thursday at 6 p.m. ET, and all six episodes are streaming on the ESPN App, while the remaining episodes air on ESPN through November 5.

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For now, Kristen’s story captures the lighter side of a night honoring her father’s legacy. While the series asks viewers to look at the man behind seven national titles, his daughter was just trying to get through the mingling with a sense of humor.