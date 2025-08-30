Nick Saban’s Daughter Mourns Tragic Death of Family Ally Who Was Killed in Automobile Accident

Back in 2010, the Saban family was stunned and deeply saddened by the loss of a close family friend from Plantation, Florida. She wasn’t just Kristen Saban’s sorority sister, she was like family. The bond began years earlier when Nick Saban was coaching the Miami Dolphins and Kristen first met her as freshmen with the Plantation Wildcats. Although from the start, they were inseparable. They wore matching outfits, shared countless memories, and spent nearly every moment together. But then, without warning, everything changed.

On August 31, just days before the opening kickoff of her second year at Alabama, Nichole Francois was killed in a car accident near Opp, Alabama. She lost control of her car while driving back to campus and collided with another vehicle. And that same weekend, Alabama football opened the season with a big win. Yet for the Saban family, celebration was difficult. Because Kristen had lost her best friend, while Nick and Terry had lost someone who felt like family. Although for Coach Saban, the tragedy hit especially hard.

Because Saban couldn’t escape the thought that his own daughter could have easily been in that car. Before each game, Kristen used to bring her dad a lucky penny and gave him a hug. But in that instant, football no longer mattered. Life, love, and its fragility took center stage. And even now, all these years later, Kristen still carries that loss. On Frinday, she marked the 15th anniversary with a post on her Instagram story, sharing a picture of her and Nichole with a simple, heartfelt caption: “15 years 🪽❤️.” Their bond has never wavered.

An often told story that comes to mind was when the Saban family made their sudden dash from Plantation to Tuscaloosa, and Nichole was right there with them. More than a guest, she was part of the family, piling into Mal Moore’s hired car with Kristen, Nick, and Terry as reporters, cameras, and even a helicopter gave chase. Honestly, the chaos only strengthened what was already unbreakable. By the time college came around, Kristen and Nichole were still side by side, pledging Phi Mu together, moving into the same dorm, and living like sisters whose bond only grew deeper with time. But after losing Nichole, everything feels different now.

For the Sabans, life may have moved on. But without Nichole, the void has never left. While sharing her feelings for her late best friend, Kristen also grabbed attention on social media, this time with exciting news as a devoted Taylor Swift fan.

Kristen Saban’s reaction to Taylor’s engagement

Kristen Saban is a true Swiftie at heart. Over the years, she’s made it clear on social media, posting stories with Taylor’s music, reacting to her appearances, and celebrating every big Swift moment. Remember, when 1989 (Taylor’s Version) dropped, Kristen’s excitement was sky-high. However, she doesn’t just watch from the sidelines either.

Kristen has jumped in with playful posts, from sharing “OMG!” reactions to Taylor’s sweetest Kelce moments, to even photoshopping her dad, Nick Saban, onto the 1989 album cover. It’s her way of blending family pride with fan-girl joy. So when news broke that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially engaged, Kristen couldn’t hold back.

She lit up Instagram with her reaction: “NO ONE SPEAK TO ME. IT’S HAPPENING” paired with a tear-faced emoji. So, for a lifelong Swiftie like Kristen, it was more than news. It was a dream come true. This moment would have been even more special had her close friend been there to share it with her.