Kristen Saban lives 20 minutes from the venue, and she still couldn’t get in. Nick Saban’s daughter posted on Instagram Sunday that she is jealous of everyone who saw Stephen Wilson Jr. play a sold-out show in Birmingham, Alabama. The hottest ticket of the weekend was an outdoor brewery gig, and she had missed watching the performance live in person.

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Wilson performed at Avondale Brewing Company on Saturday, November 21, on his Gary The Torch Tour. Kashus Culpepper opened, and the show ran from 6:30 to 10 p.m. CT. Though Kristen works in marketing and event management around Birmingham, she has often expressed her interest in pop culture and music through her social media handles.

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Kristen shared a reel posted by the Live At the Print Shop account, showing Wilson performing his song “I’m a Song” live. Reacting to the performance and after missing out on attending his gig in Alabama, she wrote on her Instagram Story: “I am sick with envy of everyone who got to see Stephen Wilson Jr. last night.”

Wilson, who is 47 and from Seymour, Indiana, had spent time as a Golden Gloves boxer and as a microbiologist at Mars, Inc. before music took off. He calls his sound “Death Cab for Country”, a mix of blue-collar storytelling with indie rock and grunge. His debut 2023 double album, ‘søn of dad’. put him on the map, and he is signed to Big Loud Records.

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This week, he won CMA New Artist of the Year, picked up his first two Grammy nominations, and announced a new double album, ‘Impression of a Human // Children of Cornerman’, for February 26, 2027.

Kristen’s taste isn’t limited to one lane. She is a well-known Taylor Swift fan and a regular on the New Heights podcast’s fan side. Before one episode, she posted in August 2025, “Jason’s shirt is an Eras Tour shirt… do not play with us. We are spiraling!!!”

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Earlier this month, when Nick Saban appeared on the show hosted by Travis and Jason Kelce, he said Kristen talked him into it. “I refuse to do it, but my daughter loves you guys, and she convinced me that I should do this,” Saban said.

She is just as active when it is about her dad. After watching ESPN’s Saban documentary, she wrote on her story that she “cried” and “laughed”, and that she “remembered things I had forgotten.” She added: “Yes, it’s about football. But it’s really about so much more than football.”

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Her post ended with a warning for fans ahead of the Oct. 8 premiere: “I promise, y’all aren’t ready.” She’s also posted about celebrating Nick’s 75th birthday with the family, and about her son James.

Now, Wilson’s tour hits Pittsburgh on December 2, Indianapolis on December 3, Cincinnati on December 5, and Atlanta on December 9 at Coca-Cola Roxy. Atlanta is about 2.5 hours from Birmingham, and Kristen could still have time to watch him perform live.