Nick Saban’s Daughter Shares Her Favorite Amazon Prime Day Finds for a Perfect 2025 Summer Look and Feel

Kristen Saban first turned heads during last November’s Black Friday blitz with her killer taste. The daughter of Nick Saban didn’t just shop the deals. Instead she guided her Instagram followers with premium tastes ranging from Fire HD 10 Tablet for techies to sleek satin skirts and maroon knee-high boots for fashionistas. Add in Glamnetic nails, detox supplements, and mood setting candles, and she made it clear that she’s a winner at aesthetics too. And now, she’s back with another freshly curated picks.

On July 8, Kristen Saban gave her 90.5K followers a peek into her Amazon Prime Day finds on her Instagram story. Before diving into her finds, she acknowledged that she’s a little late on her Amazon Prime Day post. “There’s some really good deals out there and I’m really excited to share what I found, what I liked, and hopefully you’ll like it too,” she started her string of stories with a reel. “That Shopbop deals. That’s where I mostly get all of my clothes that I really like and my accessories are through Shopbop on Amazon. And the deals are so good and I love it. Still summertime type of accessories and shoes and dresses. So I’m gonna put some of those up there and happy shopping, happy Prime Day.” Kristen Saban just made the shopping experience easier with these picks. If you’re a Prime member, you’ve got from Tuesday, July 8 through Friday, July 11 to raid these finds.

via Imago Kristen Saban/Instagram

The first play from her digital huddle is a 32-item blitz from Shopbop, Amazon’s high-end fashion wing. It featured chic products from jumpsuits and tops to jeans and dresses. There were also gold-accented hoops, layered bracelets, and kicks fit for both rooftop mimosas and sideline swagger. And that’s just the first. The second link goes to beauty deals featuring 21 items from face serums and creams to hair growth supplements and teeth whitening strips. The third is the Amazon fashion deals that has 22 items. From summer tracksuits to belts and bracelets, her selections offered a well-rounded roster of both style and practicality.

In the next slide, Kristen Saban added one of her most viral picks which is a classy and elegant shell bracelet that’s selling at just $12 with Prime Day which otherwise has a price tag of $14.99. And last but not the least, she added Norton’s Florist blue bow in a special tribute to Sarah, “a precious angel in my neighborhood, who was lost in the Camp Mystic flood. Her favorite color was blue. Proceeds will go directly to Sarah’s family🩵” That’s not just influencer behavior. That’s leadership off the field. And you know where she gets her qualities. It’s the same man she portrayed in a different light just a few days back.

Kristen Saban shines the spotlight on Nick Saban’s unseen side

Everyone’s got that unseen side including college football’s GOAT coach Nick Saban. Just days before her Prime Day drop, Kristen Saban fired off a different kind of Instagram post, a Fourth of July story that showed her dad cruising through their house on a lawnmower. You read that right. It’s the 72-year-old riding a lawnmower indoors. If you zoom in, you’ll catch faint tire marks on the hardwood.

For Nick Saban, it’s peak “dad retired and loving it” energy right now. And if that image doesn’t convince you that life after football can still be iconic, nothing will. For decades, he was football’s version of the Terminator. Stoic, unstoppable, and maybe allergic to joy? Fans joked he was forged in a secret SEC lab while opponents swore he was the devil himself. He never loved that one. “I would come and say to my wife, ‘I’m not like that at all. Why do these guys say I’m that way?’” he once admitted. “And she would say, ‘You ever watch yourself in a press conference?’”

Now, Nick Saban is mowing inside, laughing with family, and supporting his daughter’s influencer era. And proving once and for all that the dynasty may be over, but the Sabans always rock.