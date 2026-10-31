Nick Saban’s Family Forced to Change Personal Plan Owing to His ESPN Gameday Commitment

Nick Saban retired from coaching, but college football still dictates his birthday plans. The seven-time national champion turns 75 on Saturday, October 31, but ESPN’s College GameDay duties have forced an early family celebration. Instead of spending his milestone birthday at home, the former Alabama coach will be back at work, proving that even retirement hasn’t freed his Saturdays from football.

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Nick Saban’s daughter, Kristen, gave fans a glimpse of the family gathering through an Instagram story on Friday. The video showed everyone coming together to sing “Happy Birthday” to the man who built one of college football’s greatest coaching dynasties. Kristen had a little fun with their performance, too.

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“A little early celebration ❤️,” she captioned. “We’re clearly a family of talented, in-sync singers!”

The birthday boy had quite a crowd around him. His wife, Terry Saban, son Nicholas Saban Jr., daughter-in-law Samira, and granddaughter Amelie were among those present. Kristen filmed the moment as the family gathered around Nick and sang. He later blew out the candles alongside his grandson James, Kristen’s son.

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It was a simple family moment, but the timing says plenty about Nick Saban’s routine. ESPN’s College GameDay schedule in Bloomington, Indiana, left his family little choice but to move the festivities forward.

The broadcast crew is heading to Bloomington for the Week 9 matchup between No. 4 Indiana and Minnesota at Memorial Stadium.

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Nick Saban is expected to be part of the regular panel alongside Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, and Pat McAfee. Indiana’s rise under Curt Cignetti has made the matchup a major attraction, and the show has plenty planned for the occasion.

ESPN is also putting together a special birthday tribute titled “Saban 75,” looking back at memorable moments from his six-decade coaching career, with a Halloween-themed twist. The broadcast will give viewers a chance to revisit the career of a coach who won seven national championships, including six at Alabama and one at LSU.

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The Crimson Tide also acknowledged the milestone on social media, announcing that the show would celebrate Nick Saban’s 75th birthday with a look back at his Hall of Fame career.

Former Indiana basketball star Isiah Thomas will also join the broadcast as its guest picker. The two-time NBA champion and Basketball Hall of Famer brings a strong connection to Bloomington, having helped the Hoosiers win the 1981 national championship.

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For Nick Saban, however, the weekend is about more than another big college football broadcast. It is another birthday spent working around a football schedule. His birthday celebrations have run into his television duties before. Last year, he was in Salt Lake City during his birthday weekend, and the family festivities had to wait.

The celebration eventually took place on November 2, when his family gathered around him for cake and candles. Terry even provided one of the more memorable moments of the evening. When Nick appeared to drift into his usual autopilot mode, she brought him straight back with a sharp “Sit up!” command.

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That little exchange offered a glimpse of their familiar dynamic. After years of watching Nick Saban command football teams, it was Terry who had the birthday boy following instructions. Now, with another milestone approaching, the family has once again worked around his professional commitments.

Nick Saban may no longer be roaming the sidelines as Alabama’s head coach, but his calendar still revolves around college football Saturdays. Turning 75 has not changed that. At least this year, his family made sure the candles were ready a little earlier, giving him a chance to celebrate at home before heading back to the GameDay desk.