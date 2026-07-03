Nick Saban’s Former Alabama Players Achieve Historic $3.46B NFL Milestone – Report

Nick Saban’s status as the greatest college football coach of all time is undisputed, winning seven national championships across two college programs. Of course, the wins were not for him alone, as they produced other winners in the process. Along with the championships came several first-round NFL draft picks and huge professional contracts for his players. The draft picks he produced recently boosted his career earnings to $3.46 billion.

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Sports Illustrated released the third part of a series, Follow the Money, on Friday, which included the top NFL earners who played for Nick Saban at Alabama. The overall list estimates the earnings of “139 former Alabama players who have made at least $1 million in the NFL; 91 have topped $5 million, 68 have exceeded $10 million, and 27 have banked more than $50 million.” Together, these players have gone from a total of $2.26 billion in 2024 to $2.96 billion in 2025, and now to $3.46 billion.

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The list of top earners is constantly changing as the NFL salary cap increases. The highest earner as of 2023 was wide receiver Julio Jones, who made $149 million in career earnings at the time of his retirement at age 34. His $66 million extension with the Atlanta Falcons in 2019 made him the highest-paid receiver at the time. But Jones has now been surpassed and will surely be kicked out of the top five soon.

Recently, Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. signed a $150 million three-year extension, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. Also, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts signed a $255 million extension in 2023, which runs through the 2028 season. These revised deals alone, once both players see them out, are worth more than Jones’ total earnings. Patrick Surtain II, Denver Broncos defensive back, signed a four-year $96 million deal in 2024, that will move him closer to Jones once the deal is over.

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Defensive back Kareem Jackson, who was in the top five in 2024, has dropped down to 14th, and so many more are set to drop with him. The NFL salary cap increased from $208.2 million to $301.2 million in 2026, contributing to a massive increase in players’ salaries.

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The coming years would see new names dominate the top earners list. Already, defensive lineman Jonathan Allen will see his earnings move up to $126 million next year, and Da’Ron Payne will see his earnings sum up to $111 million next year, moving them closer to the top of the list.

Saban’s players’ earnings by position group

As the hardcore fans may expect, Saban’s defensive players were the highest earners, with the defensive backs leading the rankings. For those who knew about Saban’s focus on his defensive backs and how he personally ran them through individual drills, their No. 1 position would not be surprising.

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The defensive backs, with 37 players, have earned over $750 million, while the defensive tackles, with 22 players, are second, earning just over $627 million. Saban’s wide receivers are the first offensive group on the list, with 19 players and earnings of over $585 million.

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The offensive linemen, 30 in total, have earned over $523 million, while nine quarterbacks have earned over $305 million. Earning over $276 million are 15 running backs who played for Saban, with 17 linebackers earning over $259 million. Falling below $100 million, 14 defensive end/edge rushers earned over $72 million, and eight tight ends earned over $35 million. Last on the list are seven special teams players, who all earned over $23 million.