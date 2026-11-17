Six seasons, 43 losses, and Arkansas State has finally pulled the plug on Butch Jones. The Red Wolves are firing their head coach with two regular-season games still left, bringing an ugly end to a tenure that promised a turnaround but delivered another disappointing campaign.

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The Athletic’s Chris Vannini reported the decision Monday on X, writing, “Source: Arkansas State is firing coach Butch Jones, @TheAthletic has learned.”

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It’s an abrupt ending, particularly considering Butch Jones had managed to get Arkansas State back into the bowl picture after a miserable start. But the numbers eventually caught up with him. Jones leaves with a 30-43 record, and this year’s 4-6 campaign appears to have been the final straw.

There is still a chance for the Red Wolves to reach another bowl game, but the university wasn’t waiting around to see how the season finished.

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Butch Jones arrived in December 2020, and his first couple of seasons were ugly. Arkansas State won twice in 2021, losing 10 games along the way. Nothing changed much the following fall. The Red Wolves finished 3-9, leaving Jones with a 5-19 record through his first two years. Then, finally, there was something to work with.

The 2023 team finished 6-7, and Arkansas State followed that up with an 8-5 record in 2024. It wasn’t a sudden rise to the top, but the team was at least heading somewhere. Butch Jones had pulled the program out of its early mess. Keeping it there turned out to be another story.

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The Red Wolves slipped to 7-6 in 2025, and the current season has been another step backward. Worse, the defeats haven’t been against an unforgiving schedule. Arkansas State recently dropped games against UL Monroe and Coastal Carolina, two teams struggling near the bottom of the Sun Belt. The last four losses have come by a combined 19 points.

That’s close enough to make the season frustrating, but close games don’t count as wins in the standings. The frustration is clear, as this is a program that has a history of competing for Sun Belt championships, claiming at least a share of five between 2011 and 2016 under four different coaches.

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Butch Jones brings a much longer coaching resume. His head-coaching career began at Central Michigan, followed by Cincinnati and Tennessee. He had success at Cincinnati before landing the Tennessee job in 2013, where he spent five seasons.

Before taking the Red Wolves job, Butch Jones spent time at Alabama working under Nick Saban. He joined the Tide after being dismissed by Tennessee, initially serving as an offensive analyst. By February 2020, he had moved into the role of special assistant to the head coach. That period also put him around a championship program. Alabama won the national championship following the 2020 season, his final year with the staff.

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Arkansas State was supposed to be another opportunity to rebuild his standing as a head coach. But now, six years produced a 30-43 record and another coaching vacancy for the Red Wolves.