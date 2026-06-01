Nick Saban’s Former 5-Star WR Takes Unexpected Path for NFL Dream After College Football Exit

The legendary Nick Saban once called him a five-star gem, but Alabama’s star wide receiver Agiye Hall’s path took a sharp turn away from the spotlight. After three college stops, an undrafted silence from all 32 NFL teams, and setbacks that could’ve ended any dream, Hall chose a route no one saw coming.

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According to the Albany Firebirds’ official X account’s May 31 update, Hall now plays for the Firebirds in the Arena Football One league. He was seen celebrating with teammates following their victory against the Oceanside Bombers, leading Albany to an undefeated 7-0 season. The AF1 serves as a crucial stage for Hall to gain live game tape and professional film, which could eventually lead him back to the NFL.

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Since 2022, following his time with the Longhorns, Agiye Hall hasn’t caught a single pass or appeared in a competitive game. In addition, his numerous off-field setbacks ranked him outside the priority tier for NFL WR prospects. That’s why he went undrafted in the 2026 NFL draft. But that doesn’t stop Hall’s way of making a future comeback in the NFL.

AFL is a proven path. For instance, in 1998, WR Oronde Gadsden played for the Portland Forest Dragons in the AFL. But a year later, he signed with the Miami Dolphins and became a starting WR. He was famous for his spectacular one-handed catches. Then, QB Kurt Warner, from 1995 to 1997, played for the Iowa Barnstormers, but he later signed with the St. Louis Rams. He even won two NFL MVP awards and a Super Bowl.

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During his early collegiate career, Hall flashed some elite talent. After arriving in Alabama, his 4 pass catches for 72 yards in the spring scrimmage earned praise from Saban. Then, in the 2022 National Championship Game, following star WR Jameson Williams’ injury, the freshman WR played and recorded just 2 catches for 52 yards against Georgia. Following a violation of team rules, Saban suspended him because, for the legendary Alabama head coach, he didn’t meet the “Alabama standard.”

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Shortly after, Agiye Hall entered the portal and joined the Longhorns as a potential weapon for QB Quinn Ewers. The same year, he was arrested and charged with criminal mischief. It was a Class B misdemeanor for damaging the boot of a vehicle on Hall’s car. Yet, Hall appeared in the game against West Virginia later in the season and made just a single 7-yard catch. Then he left Austin and entered the portal to seek a new home. However, his raw high school athleticism did not translate to the college level.

WR Agiye Hall didn’t see the field following his Texas days

In 2024, Agiye Hall attempted a homecoming to his native Florida to salvage his career under head coach Gus Malzahn as a walk-on. But in July the same year, he was dismissed from UCF after a highly publicized airport arrest. 40.3 pounds of marijuana were discovered at Orlando International Airport on a flight arriving from San Francisco in his checked luggage. Hall was hit with a first-degree felony charge, and later he pleaded no contest.

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After sitting out the entire 2023 season, he didn’t see the field in 2024 because he was sentenced to 18 months of probation. Then, he again entered the portal and transferred to the FCS level to play under Brennan Marion. But in 2025, he didn’t appear in a game. Following that, he declared for the NFL draft.

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After all his attempts went in vain, on May 25, 2026, he joined the Firebirds mid-season. He is making waves in the league. Now, we will see whether he uses his AF1 journey for the NFL return or not.