Nick Saban’s Former Player Returns to Alabama for Major Academic Milestone

For one of Nick Saban’s former linebackers, a college journey that began in 2016 just ended a decade later, raising an obvious question: How is that even possible? Well, it all traces to unfulfilled ambition and a chance to heed Saban’s seven-year-old advice, which might have changed his career trajectory.

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According to reports, former Bama linebacker Mack Wilson finally returned to Alabama this year to get his college degree. The current Arizona Cardinals’ LB was in his graduation outfit, along with his graduation hat sitting perfectly on his head. Most interestingly, he also got to catch up with Saban, as he posted a photo with the former head coach.

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Wilson came in as one of the top players from the state of Alabama and totaled 8 tackles. He reached unprecedented heights in the next two seasons, notching 40 tackles in 2017 and 71 tackles and 5 sacks in 2018. But instead of returning for his fourth year, Wilson entered the NFL draft, as analysts projected him to be a first-round pick. That is why he couldn’t earn his college degree.

“His plan is to return for his senior year because he said he has unfinished business,” Sandra Wilson, Mack’s mother, said on December 17, 2017. “meaning he did not get the award that he was aiming to get, so he said he’s going to focus on his degree as well as the award he’s trying to get in his senior year.” However, contrary to Sandra’s claim, Mack entered the NFL draft, and his draft stock fell unexpectedly.

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Despite projections from prominent analysts that he would be a first-round pick, Wilson’s draft slide was so unexpected that no team took a chance on him until the fifth round. This fall from grace validated the warning from his then-head coach, Nick Saban, who had advised him he could have used another year in college.

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“That’s just my philosophy,” Saban said about advising Mack Wilson to return in 2019. “People can disagree, but I just think it’s better for our players if they’re not going to be first or second round picks to stay in school, graduate, and try to become a first or second round pick. The money kind of goes down pretty quickly, and I don’t think you have much of an opportunity to make it up.”

But Wilson ignored Saban’s advice. Instead, the former Bama linebacker said that he did it for his “family.” He also vowed to tell Saban that he “made the right decision,” hopefully after the head coach had retired. As a fifth-round pick, Wilson earned a four-year $2.82 million contract, and the Browns traded him even after a solid (82 tackles) rookie performance.

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Mack Wilson’s NFL career marred by downs

Mack Wilson played for the Browns for three years, totaling 163 tackles, but the Browns traded him because his performance dipped. In his 2020 season, Wilson finished with 39 tackles, a steep drop from his rookie production. The news came as a shock to the former Bama LB since he had settled in with his girlfriend. Yet, he got to join Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots.

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“First off, it’s a blessing to be able to get a fresh start. I look at it like a second chance,” Wilson said about his trade. “I’m approaching it like a pro – just coming in with that mindset to work hard and earn everything that I can and build that trust with the rest of the guys who built the foundation here last season and the coaches. (I’m just) trying my best to contribute any way possible and just bring a little swagger to a locker room that already has swag.”

Despite the switch to the Patriots, Wilson couldn’t quite fit into the team’s long-term plans. After playing two years in Belichick’s defense, he notched 73 tackles in two years and left for the Arizona Cardinals. Arriving in 2024, he had a standout season with 75 tackles and 3 sacks. But his production again dropped in 2025 as he notched just 60 tackles. Now, Mack is taking his Alabama degree, probably heeding Saban’s earlier advice, as he faces the twilight of his career.