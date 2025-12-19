Nick Saban’s Former QB Promises $20M Changes After Earning New Coach Position

McCarron’s ties to Alabama make his vision feel natural, but the thinking behind it runs far deeper than sentiment. AJ McCarron isn’t easing into his first head-coaching job with the Birmingham Stallions. Operating in the heart of SEC country, he understands that regional credibility still drives trust. That reality shaped McCarron’s first public explanation of how he plans to approach the job. Speaking on The Coach JB Show, he acknowledged the success Skip Holtz delivered in Birmingham, but made it clear that winning alone hasn’t solved the franchise’s biggest problem.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Listen, Skip Holtz has done a great job, y’all have won,” McCarron said. “But we don’t have people in the seats, and we need people in the seats. That’s why it’s not just about hiring myself. I want to bring in guys with Alabama, Auburn, South Alabama, and Troy backgrounds. That matters here.”

McCarron understands that hiring offensive and defensive coordinators with Alabama and regional SEC ties creates immediate trust with the local market. More importantly, they bring existing relationships with players, agents, and football decision-makers that shorten the buy-in period.

ADVERTISEMENT

His coaching philosophy has been shaped by what he’s seen at the highest levels. Alabama’s hiring of offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb brought a modern, multiple-formation system, while Ohio State’s addition of Matt Patricia injected two decades of NFL defensive experience and produced the nation’s top-ranked defense. Those examples explain why McCarron values coaches with SEC, Big Ten, and NFL backgrounds.

That same business-first realism has long shaped McCarron’s public commentary, particularly when it comes to the financial realities of modern football. Earlier this year, the former Alabama quarterback offered a blunt assessment of the Crimson Tide’s NIL position, revealing that Alabama is operating with less than $20 million while several national rivals have pushed into the $40-50 million range.

For years, Alabama’s brand alone helped bridge that gap. Recruits believed championships and NFL development were inevitable outcomes. But McCarron warned that advantage has a shelf life. Once the wins slow down, the margin for error disappears. If the brand weakens while the money gap remains, recruiting leverage erodes quickly. McCarron suggests that pedigree can only mask financial shortcomings for so long.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Stallions have been the most successful franchise in spring football, but McCarron sees the same vulnerability he warned about at Alabama. If fans don’t fill seats and the operation doesn’t grow financially, championships alone won’t guarantee stability. Ownership, he has acknowledged, is driven by numbers. If the business side falters, loyalty won’t be enough to keep the franchise rooted.

On top of that, they invest heavily in their staff, as this season, five assistants on the team made more than $1 million. So, in order to bring in coaches from that region and background, Stallions has to invest a hefty amount.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

But an impressive coaching staff without talented blue-chippers makes no sense. That’s exactly why top-tier teams are investing big time in their rosters. Just take Ohio State for starters; they spent $20 million last season and won the national championship. And even Alabama spent around $18 million this season. And the result? They are in the playoffs. They might invest along the same lines next year too.

“I have Alabama right now in terms of roster numbers is 80 so there’s a couple spots that are open, but it’ll be interesting to see how this just worked out,” Bama’s insider Kyle Henderson said. Playing with 20 million, I don’t think I would imagine if Alabama when this really happens, Alabama probably has like 16 million or 17 million to play with.”

So, with staff investment, AJ McCarron might even plan to invest big time in his roster just like Alabama. Making sure his team has a balance of both. But with that, pressure intensifies on him.

ADVERTISEMENT

AJ McCarron steps into a tough job role

After an impressive football career, AJ McCarron is now stepping into a tough job role, replacing Skip Holtz, who steps down after four years of successful seasons with the Stallions. Holtz coaches the team to a dominant 33-7 record, reaching the playoffs every year since 2022 and even capturing the 2024 UFL championship.

Announcing his departure, Skip Holtz made his stance clear on the move.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am not retiring. This is simply the right moment to pause, reflect, and look ahead,” Holtz said. “I’m excited about the next steps in my journey and energized by new possibilities. I look forward to seeing where this path leads.”

This success will surely bring in intense pressure on McCarron, as replacing a legend is never easy on other coaches. And no one knows it better than Kalen DeBoer, who’s facing the most heat to date after replacing Nick Saban.

But even AJ McCarron is built for adversity. As he had seen tons of setbacks with success in his career. He tore his ACL in his right knee during a 2021 preseason game with the Atlanta Falcons and appeared in just two games during his second stint with the Bengals in 2023. Now, that prepared him well for tough situations at Bromingham.

ADVERTISEMENT

With kickoff set on March 27, it will be interesting to see how first-year coach McCarron leads his team.