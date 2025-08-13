Nick Saban’s Grandson Hits First Academic Milestone as Daughter Kristen Sends 5-Word Message

If you think Kristen Saban is just there to hype her dad, Nick Saban’s, coaching career, then you are wrong, as she’s so much more than that. She celebrates his victories, playfully teases Alabama’s rivals, and now she’s showing off her pride as a mom. Her son, James Nickolas Setas, the same toddler who was learning baseball from Grandpa Nick, is now crushing it in school and making big academic milestones. Kristen is clearly bursting with joy as a mom. Her love for her family is special. Whether it’s on the field or off, she’s just as passionate and ready to celebrate every success.

Well, Kristen knows the drill, and she makes sure she never misses it. Just months after James’s fifth birthday on April 27, she organized a fun celebration for him and his friends right on the soccer field after his game. She even posted a lovely photo on her Instagram story, sharing the sweet moment with everyone. Now, she’s back at it, celebrating another milestone: James’ first day of school.

Her approach? Classic Kristen. She posted a relaxed photo on her Instagram story of James lying down with her sitting nearby, capturing that “last bit of fun before school starts” feeling. She wrote, “Have the best day, buddy,” with a crying emoji—because, let’s be honest, being a mom is wonderful but also comes with that bittersweet feeling of missing out. And Kristen? She handles it all perfectly.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, she didn’t just stop at that; she even put up a story while dropping him off at school, where James was walking carefree into a new phase of his life. And Kristen is standing back, watching her kid grow into a big guy. And her IG story and caption capture it all pretty well. As she puts up a story of James walking in with his backpack, her caption is “pure bliss.” “When you see your bestie on the first day of school,” with a crying emoji. Well, Kristen will sure miss those happy, long days with him, but for now, she’s just a proud mom.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristen Saban (@kristennsaban) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Ever since James came along, Kristen has been the ultimate mom. She’s constantly sharing those precious moments, whether it’s gazing at him while he sleeps, posting about his “His Little Freckles,” or attempting (and often failing) to get a good goofy picture. Her caption, “Pls take one pic with me,” perfectly captures the feeling. You can almost see James silently saying “Nope” as he tries to get away in the photo.

But Kristen isn’t just about cute kid stuff; she’s also quick to defend her dad when things get tough. She’s always ready to protect Nick Saban’s reputation whenever someone tries to criticize him.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kristen Saban firmly shuts down Nick Saban’s NFL buzz

The whispers about Nick Saban making a coaching comeback just won’t go away, and Colin Cowherd is fanning the flames. Even though Saban’s daughter, Kristen Saban, has dismissed any talk of her dad returning to the sidelines, Cowherd isn’t backing down. On his podcast, the Fox Sports host floated the possibility of Saban making a shocking leap to the NFL, specifically mentioning the Cleveland Browns as a potential destination.

It didn’t just stop at that; Cowherd also highlighted Browns owner Jimmy Haslam’s eagerness to invest in winning, implying he’d offer Nick Saban a huge contract. The Browns, valued at $5.15 billion by Forbes, could see a massive boost in popularity and fan interest with a coaching icon like Saban. Cowherd even proposed a deal: five years, $75 million – the kind of offer that could pull Saban away from golf and his ESPN college football commentary.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Well, it all began when former Alabama quarterback and analyst Greg McElroy’s made a speculation about Nick Saban’s coaching future. He hinted at behind-the-scenes buzz suggesting: “A very much in the know person that I have a lot of respect for and have spent a lot of time around, and just really, really admire — they seem to think Nick Saban is not done coaching,” McElroy said “He’s pretty adamant that he thinks Nick Saban will be coaching again.” This news thrilled football fans. But Kristen Saban quickly dismissed the rumors on social media, stating her father is “not coming back.”

Despite this, Cowherd believes a compelling offer from an NFL team could lure Saban back, even mentioning the Dallas Cowboys before settling on Cleveland. Saban’s NFL history includes coaching the Miami Dolphins in 2005 and 2006, where he achieved a 15-17 record. He then returned to Alabama, building a championship-winning legacy. For now, these are just rumors. But the NFL would eagerly welcome Nick Saban back with open arms and a generous contract if he ever chose to return.