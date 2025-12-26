Nick Saban’s Grandson Makes Mom Kristen Question Her Life Choices on Hilarious Christmas Post

Who would have thought that a seven-championship-winning legendary head coach’s daughter would flinch while catching a pass? Well, it turns out to be a challenging task for Nick Saban’s daughter, Kristen Saban, whose Christmas outdoor football game with her son turned into a hilarious moment for her!

Kristen Saban and her son James were enjoying their fun outdoor football game until Kristen’s five-year-old threw a pass at her, and she straightaway fumbled it. That moment turned into the biggest irony of her life, and even Kristen herself finds it hilarious, as she posted the entire clip on IG with a caption that describes it all perfectly.

“Generational football knowledge. Hands? Questionable. That ball literally Roll Tide rolled away from me. 🙃 Merry Christmas!” Kristen Saban said on Instagram.

Well, their Christmas celebration started way before the actual date, as Kristen Saban posted pictures with James on Instagram on December 20, accompanied by a caption that reads: “Christmas magic.” In this, the duo was all smiles, enjoying the holidays with hot chocolate and candy canes together.

But this isn’t the first time James has given a hard time to Kristen Saban. Back in 2022, during Alabama’s spring game, he was only two, but still had a lot of energy. Donning an Alabama jersey, he ran through the tunnel. The moment almost gave Kristen a heart attack; as she talked about it, she explained her fear and dream-come-true moment.

“I’ve always joked about how one day I will let my children run through the tunnel to ‘go see Papaw on his field,’” Kristen Saban said. “Well, it finally happened, and I had a heart attack. 🥴😂 Kid can run.”

Since James arrived in 2020, Kristen has been a dedicated mother, cherishing every small moment with her kid. She often shares posts of watching him fall asleep, as well as pictures of their getaways and Mother’s Day bonding time. James is giving her trouble, refusing to take photos with Kristen, who humorously documents his attempts to escape the camera.

This chaos is captured in one of her captions, which reads, “Please take one pic with me.”

James means everything to Kristen Saban because becoming a mother was not easy for her. In Alabama, a court ruled that frozen embryos are legally considered children. Because of that decision, some fertility clinics and hospitals paused IVF treatments, which worried many families who depend on them.

To support those parents, Kristen Saban spoke up. She didn’t make a lengthy statement but shared a video of her young son on Instagram planting a football and shouting “Roll Tide.”

“Alabama: tap in with the baby who wouldn’t be here without fertility treatment,” she added to it.

While she didn’t mention his name, it was her son, James Nickolas Setas, born through IVF in 2020. Now, with Kristen Saban enjoying her motherhood, Nick Saban is changing the lives of players.

Nick Saban’s golden words changed Ty Simpson’s life

Nick Saban’s retirement gave a massive shock to the entire Alabama program. His sudden move affected everyone in the program, from the players to the staff. In the days between Alabama’s Rose Bowl loss to Michigan and Saban’s retirement, players unsure of the future were opting into the transfer portal. And one of the unsure players was Bama’s quarterback, Ty Simpson.

He went to Saban seeking honest guidance, and the advice he received turned things around for him. Now, he explains the entire conversation with Nick Saban.

“We talked about it,” Simpson said. “He said, ‘I get it if you want to leave, but I know you, and I know what you wanted in recruiting. If you want to create value for yourself, this could be a great story for you, and you could leave a legacy here.’”

After that conversation, Nick Saban left Alabama, which gave Simpson a feeling of betrayal. But he did understand what it means to be in Saban’s position later on.

“I’m sitting there, and I’m like, ‘Well, he just lied to me,’” Simpson said. “But also as a coach’s son, I understand,” Simpson said. “I understand what was going on. I understand how he thought about it. We had a good conversation about it. To this day we laugh about it.”

However, Nick Saban’s advice changed Simpson’s future. Today, he has developed into the starting quarterback, leading Alabama to its first playoffs since Nick Saban’s retirement. He recorded 3500 yards with 28 touchdowns and just five interceptions this season.

So if it weren’t for Saban, Simpson would have never gotten his breakthrough with Alabama, and he might not even be on the team. Now, let’s wait and see if he can take Alabama to the semifinals, regardless of whether they beat Indiana or not.