Nick Saban’s $1M Role Behind LSU’s New Move Confirmed By Alum

While much of the attention around LSU has focused on recent developments in Baton Rouge and Lane Kiffin, another significant move is underway. This time, it is not tied to any coaching change but rather involves Hall of Fame coach Nick Saban. Although Saban isn’t returning to coaching, he has still played a role in this development, showing that his influence in college football extends well beyond the sidelines.

According to LSU alumnus and BSLSU Podcast co-host Tyler Daigle, Nick Saban has already played an important role behind the scenes. He reportedly helped influence the move to bring in McNeese State athletic director Heath Schroyer for a senior administrative role focused on LSU’s basketball department.

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Daigle also shared on X that LSU paid Saban $1 million for consulting and administrative support. And one of Saban’s early recommendations was to restructure and better align the athletic department for the future. And that advice appears to have been taken seriously, as LSU is now pushing to bring Heath Schroyer to Baton Rouge.

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The move is also being seen as a possible step toward eventually bringing former Tigers coach Will Wade back into the program. What we can infer from this is that it is another example of how Nick Saban continues to influence LSU, even years after his coaching tenure ended. While his consulting role reportedly comes with a $1 million fee, it is clear that the program still values his perspective.

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Saban’s input remains highly respected across college football. Widely considered one of the greatest head coaches in the sport’s history, his influence at former programs is still strong. He is currently involved as a consultant for Alabama and also holds a minority ownership stake in the NHL’s Nashville Predators.

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If anything, this situation shows that Saban’s voice still carries weight, even when the decision is outside football. And for Alabama fans, that involvement is great news.

However, an Alabama legend believes Nick Saban’s continued presence could negatively impact head coach Kalen DeBoer.

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Former Alabama Safety believes Kalen DeBoer could get hurt by Nick Saban’s addition

A few days ago, Paul Finebaum hosted former NFL player and Alabama safety George Teague on his show. While much of the discussion focused on football and draft prospects, the conversation eventually shifted to Nick Saban and his continued presence around Alabama.

“I think it’s hard when you have people over your shoulder, particularly when you have an icon back there, he’s still talking to your players,” Teague said. “This isn’t bad stuff, but I can’t imagine trying to set a new standard while players might be calling the old coach and saying, ‘Hey man, I don’t like this,’ or ‘I really miss you, Coach.”

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While Teague’s concerns are valid, there have been no instances of this happening. Nothing of this nature has been reported. On the other hand, Saban’s presence in the building has actually helped the Tide build relationships with high school recruits. A photo with the former Alabama head coach goes a long way in making the visit of a blue-chip recruit worthwhile.

Even in his media run, Saban has shied away from openly calling out DeBoer’s team despite the latter struggling to win key games in the postseason. That’s where it stands now. It is also naturally for Alabama fans to miss their former head coach when things don’t go their team’s way. Only wins can make the Tide faithful forget it.